Take $20 off Super Mario RPG with this exclusive Cyber Week deal
Pick up Super Mario RPG for just $39 during Cyber Week
If you're looking for games for that Nintendo Switch you just bought, this deal is for you. First time HSN customers can get Super Mario RPG for just $39 with code,"HOLIDAY23" at checkout. It normally costs $59, so this coupon takes $20 off and drops it to an all-time low price.
Just in time for the holidays, it's one of the best Nintendo Switch game deals you can get.
Today's best Super Mario RPG deal
Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch
Was:
$59
Now: $39 @ HSN via code,"HOLIDAY23"
Overview
New HSN customers save $20 on Super Mario RPG with coupon,"HOLIDAY23" at checkout.
From Nintendo: Enter—or revisit—a world of whimsy with Mario on a quest to repair Star Road and defeat the troublemaking Smithy Gang. Team up with a party of unlikely allies, like the monstrous Bowser and a mysterious doll named Geno, in a story-rich RPG packed with laughs and quirky characters.
Release date: November 2023
Price history: This the lowest price ever for this just release Nintendo Switch exclusive.
Price comparison: Amazon $57| Best Buy $59 | GameStop $59 | Walmart $57
Reviews: Although we didn't test this game, sister sites GamesRadar and TechRadar rate it 4 out of 5 stars. Featuring upgraded graphics and combat, this remake of the classic SNES game retains the same fun and charm as the original.
GamesRadar ★★★★ | TechRadar ★★★★
Buy it if: You're a Mario fan or if you like RPG adventure games like Pokemon and Zelda.
Don't buy it if: You don't like RPG games.
