Take $20 off Super Mario RPG with this exclusive Cyber Week deal

Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch

Was: $59

Now: $39 @ HSN via code,"HOLIDAY23"

Overview

New HSN customers save $20 on Super Mario RPG with coupon,"HOLIDAY23" at checkout.

From Nintendo: Enter—or revisit—a world of whimsy with Mario on a quest to repair Star Road and defeat the troublemaking Smithy Gang. Team up with a party of unlikely allies, like the monstrous Bowser and a mysterious doll named Geno, in a story-rich RPG packed with laughs and quirky characters.

Release date: November 2023

Price history: This the lowest price ever for this just release Nintendo Switch exclusive.

Price comparison: Amazon $57| Best Buy $59 | GameStop $59 | Walmart $57

Reviews: Although we didn't test this game, sister sites GamesRadar and TechRadar rate it 4 out of 5 stars. Featuring upgraded graphics and combat, this remake of the classic SNES game retains the same fun and charm as the original.

GamesRadar ★★★★ | TechRadar ★★★★

Buy it if: You're a Mario fan or if you like RPG adventure games like Pokemon and Zelda.

Don't buy it if: You don't like RPG games.