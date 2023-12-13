Ho ho holy cow! Xbox Series X console bundles are just $399 in time for Christmas

Microsoft's Xbox Series X is the most powerful game console you can buy. Right now, you can save up to $160 on select Xbox Series X console bundles in time for Christmas.

Currently antonline offers the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Console Bundle for $399. It typically costs $559, so that's $160 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this specific Xbox Series X Diablo IV console value pack. This bundle includes: a 1TB Xbox Series X console, Xbox Wireless Controller, high speed HDMI cable, a full game download of Diablo IV, Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor for Diablo IV, in-game items for Diablo III and World of Warcraft.

In terms of Xbox gaming deals, it's one of the best of the holiday season.

Today's best Xbox Series X bundle deal

Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: $559 $399 @ antonline

Save $160 on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle. This is a stellar console for anyone who wants to snag a console before the holidays. Diablo IV is an amazing game for gamers who love RPGs and class-build systems. This bundle includes: a 1TB Xbox Series X console, Xbox Wireless Controller, high speed HDMI cable, a full game download of Diablo IV, Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor for Diablo IV, in-game items for Diablo III and World of Warcraft.

Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Console Bundle: $559 $399 @ antonline

If you or that special someone likes racing games, I recommend the Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Console Bundle for $399 ($160 off). This bundle includes: a 1TB Xbox Series X Console, Xbox Wireless Controller, High Speed HDMI cable, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, and add-ons (Hot Wheels expansion, Welcome Pack, VIP Membership, Car Pass, and more).

The Xbox Series X packs a Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU and 12 Teraflops of power. It also boasts hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, runs 4K games at 120fps and a 1TB custom SSD. The console is also future-proof, rated to play 8K video in High Dynamic Resolution (HDR).

As per our Xbox Series X review, this console is seriously powerful, backward compatible and loads games super-fast. We also found that it runs cool and quiet which is great for long gaming sessions. We gave the Xbox Series X an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars backed by our Editor's Choice award.

During testing, we ran Gears 5 in 4K at 120fps on an LG OLED TV and graphics were realistic and smooth. Witcher 3 in 4K looked better than ever on the Xbox Series X. From the stitching details in the character's armor to the striking open world environment.

Besides stunning graphics, the Xbox Series X is big on sound. It features 3D audio and support for Dolby Atmos, Virtual Surround Sound with headphones, DTS:X, and Windows Sonic. This makes for an immersive gaming experience like no other.

Xbox Series X console deals like this are only as good as stock permits, so be sure to grab one while you still can.