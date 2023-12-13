Ho ho holy cow! Xbox Series X console bundles are just $399 in time for Christmas
Save $100 on the Xbox Series X console
Microsoft's Xbox Series X is the most powerful game console you can buy. Right now, you can save up to $160 on select Xbox Series X console bundles in time for Christmas.
Currently antonline offers the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Console Bundle for $399. It typically costs $559, so that's $160 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this specific Xbox Series X Diablo IV console value pack. This bundle includes: a 1TB Xbox Series X console, Xbox Wireless Controller, high speed HDMI cable, a full game download of Diablo IV, Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor for Diablo IV, in-game items for Diablo III and World of Warcraft.
In terms of Xbox gaming deals, it's one of the best of the holiday season.
Today's best Xbox Series X bundle deal
Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle:
$559 $399 @ antonline
Save $160 on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle. This is a stellar console for anyone who wants to snag a console before the holidays. Diablo IV is an amazing game for gamers who love RPGs and class-build systems. This bundle includes: a 1TB Xbox Series X console, Xbox Wireless Controller, high speed HDMI cable, a full game download of Diablo IV, Light-Bearer Mount with Caparison of Faith Mount Armor for Diablo IV, in-game items for Diablo III and World of Warcraft.
Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Console Bundle:
$559 $399 @ antonline
If you or that special someone likes racing games, I recommend the Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 Console Bundle for $399 ($160 off). This bundle includes: a 1TB Xbox Series X Console, Xbox Wireless Controller, High Speed HDMI cable, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, and add-ons (Hot Wheels expansion, Welcome Pack, VIP Membership, Car Pass, and more).
The Xbox Series X packs a Blu-Ray disc player, 8-core 3.8-GHz AMD Zen 2-based CPU and 12 Teraflops of power. It also boasts hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, runs 4K games at 120fps and a 1TB custom SSD. The console is also future-proof, rated to play 8K video in High Dynamic Resolution (HDR).
As per our Xbox Series X review, this console is seriously powerful, backward compatible and loads games super-fast. We also found that it runs cool and quiet which is great for long gaming sessions. We gave the Xbox Series X an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars backed by our Editor's Choice award.
During testing, we ran Gears 5 in 4K at 120fps on an LG OLED TV and graphics were realistic and smooth. Witcher 3 in 4K looked better than ever on the Xbox Series X. From the stitching details in the character's armor to the striking open world environment.
Besides stunning graphics, the Xbox Series X is big on sound. It features 3D audio and support for Dolby Atmos, Virtual Surround Sound with headphones, DTS:X, and Windows Sonic. This makes for an immersive gaming experience like no other.
Xbox Series X console deals like this are only as good as stock permits, so be sure to grab one while you still can.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
