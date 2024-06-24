Why wait for Prime Day? Snag the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for a record-low price right now
Trust us, its an ultra good deal
While Prime Day holds potential for dastardly deals, it isn't the be-all end-all of savings. If you need a gift for a special occasion or maybe you need to replace your smartwatch, there are plenty of summer deals available at Amazon right now.
If you're considering snagging the most souped-up Apple Watch, but price had you timid, we have good news.
Currently, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $719 at Amazon, which is $80 off its initial price of $799. At it's lowest price to date, according to our trusty Camelcamelcamel Amazon price tracker, this may be the best early Prime Day Apple deals yet.
In our review of the OG Apple Watch Ultra, you'll see the investment is well worth it. With an incredibly bright, 3,000 nit 1.2-inch always-on OLED retina display, an understated yet stylish aerospace-grade titanium casing, double tap gesture controls and more fitness and health tracking features than you can count on your fingers and toes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 spared no expense.
With a number of durable officially Branded Apple Watch bands in any number of styles and colors (not to mention the countless 3rd-party ones available) you can customize this impressive wearable to your personal style preference or preferences.
We're still anxiously awaiting the official Prime Day date announcement, but until then, browse the best early Prime Day 2024 deals we found so far.
Today's best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal
Apple Watch Ultra
Was: $799
Now: $719 @ Amazon
Overview: Lowest Price! Get $80 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in this limited time deal.
Features: 1.9-inch 3000-nit display, 49mm MIL-STD 810H durability tested titanium case, GPS, cellular support, 100 meters of water resistance, IP6X dust resistant, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, temperature sensors, always-on altimeter, up to 36 hours of battery life.
Release date: Sept. 2023
Price check: Best Buy $799| Target: $799 | Apple $799
Cheaper option: Apple Watch Series 8 for $299
Price history: This is the lowest price to date for this Apple smartwatch.
Reviews: In our first gen Apple Watch Ultra review, we loved the bold design emphasized by the bright display. We also appreciated the top-tier battery life and action button functionality. In general, Apple Watch Ultra reviews all agree that it's the highest performing multifunctional watch for athletes and outdoorsy types.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. This is the best smartwatch to buy if you're a pro athlete, passionate fitness tracker or dedicated off-trail hiker.
Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch primarily for receiving notifications. It also tends to be a bit too bulky for those with delicate wrists. If you're not a pro athlete or outdoor enthusiast, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great all-around choice.
