Why wait for Prime Day? Snag the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for a record-low price right now

While Prime Day holds potential for dastardly deals, it isn't the be-all end-all of savings. If you need a gift for a special occasion or maybe you need to replace your smartwatch, there are plenty of summer deals available at Amazon right now.

If you're considering snagging the most souped-up Apple Watch, but price had you timid, we have good news.

Currently, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $719 at Amazon, which is $80 off its initial price of $799. At it's lowest price to date, according to our trusty Camelcamelcamel Amazon price tracker, this may be the best early Prime Day Apple deals yet.

In our review of the OG Apple Watch Ultra, you'll see the investment is well worth it. With an incredibly bright, 3,000 nit 1.2-inch always-on OLED retina display, an understated yet stylish aerospace-grade titanium casing, double tap gesture controls and more fitness and health tracking features than you can count on your fingers and toes, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 spared no expense.

With a number of durable officially Branded Apple Watch bands in any number of styles and colors (not to mention the countless 3rd-party ones available) you can customize this impressive wearable to your personal style preference or preferences.

We're still anxiously awaiting the official Prime Day date announcement, but until then, browse the best early Prime Day 2024 deals we found so far.

Today's best Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal