Walmart is having a big New Year's sale, here are 9 laptop deals I would add to my cart

Walmart's New Year's sale features hefty discounts on our many of our favorite laptops. As CES 2025 unveils next-gen laptops expected to launch later this year, Walmart is pricing existing stock to move.

It's laptop clearance season at Walmart and the discounts I'm seeing are on par with and in some instances, beat last year's Black Friday deals.

For example, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is on sale for just $679 ($100 off) at Walmart. Despite its age, the 2023 Ideapad Flex 5 is still one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy.

Though we didn't get a chance to test this exact model, our past IdeaPad Flex 5 reviews cite solid performance and impressive battery life with this Lenovo convertible notebook series.

Browse: Walmart's New Year's sale laptop deals



The IdeaPad Flex 5 in deal is configured with a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon Graphics. For fast file transfers and ample storage, it's outfitted with a speedy 512GB SSD.

If you're financially stretched at the moment and want to buy a new sub-$500 laptop, you don't have to sacrifice performance for price.

Take advantage of Walmart's New Year's sale and nab the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i for $479 ($390 off) or the super budget-friendly Asus Vivobook Go 15 for a measly $249 ($50 off).

Walmart didn't forget about you gamers and creators out there who are on the prowl for a laptop with enough muscle for graphics intensive applications.

During the big box store's New Year's savings event, you can score various gaming laptops for the cheap.

Score the MSI Thin 15 with RTX 3050 for $599 ($100 off) or the RTX 4070 Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 for $1,249 ($350 off). In our Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 review, we called it "a gaming laptop that shouldn't be overlooked". Especially if you prioritize good gaming performance, an efficient cooling system, and an immersive display.

Those are just some examples of the excellent laptops deals Walmart has going on today. So if you're a savvy shopper who's been holding out for a great bargain on last year's laptops, your patience wasn't in vain.

Keep scrolling to see the remainder of laptop deals I would snag from Walmart's New Year's sale.

Walmart New Year's sale laptop deals

Acer Chromebook 315 : was $179 now $139 at Walmart Save $40 on this Acer Chromebook 315. This is the ideal budget laptop for everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage, Wi-Fi 6, ChromeOS

Asus Vivobook Go 15: was $329 now $249 at Walmart Now $80 cheaper than its already budget-friendly price, the Asus Vivobook Go 15 is one of the best 8-core laptops for the money. If you're looking for a laptop for general day-to-day tasks like creating docs, emails, web browings, and streaming content, the Vivobook Go 15 is all you need. Powered by Window 11 Home in S mode, it's streamlined for speed and security. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB UFS, Windows 11 Home is S mode

HP 15.6-inch Laptop: was $549 now $329 at Walmart Walmart's new year sale takes $220 off the HP 15.6-inch Laptop with Lilac Lavendar color scheme. This 15-inch laptop is suitable for college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for an capable everyday laptop that doesn't cost a whole lot. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-N305 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 10 hour battery life (rated), Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: was $779 now $679 at Walmart Save $100 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5. Launched in 2023, the Ideapad Flex 5 is still one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy in 2025. While we didn't test this release, based our older-gen reviews, the IdeaPad Flex 5 series generally offers solid performance, a responsive keyboard, and impressive battery life. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchsceen, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,099 now $729 at Walmart Walmart takes $370 off the HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop with AI Copilot. In our latest HP Envy x360 review, we praise its gorgeous OLED touchscreen, comfortable keyboard, and clear webcam. This model boasts a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, alongside 16GB of RAM for all-around seamless performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel graphics, HP Wide Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter and mic, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Windows 11 Home

LG gram 16: was $949 now $798 at Walmart This limited-time Walmart New Year deal knocks $151 off the LG gram 16. Although we didn't test this exact laptop, we gave last year's LG gram SuperSlim our Editor's Choice Award. We were impressed by its incredibly thin, lightweight design, great battery life, and crisp, rich display. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display, Intel Evo Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home

MSI Summit 13: was $999 now $899 at Walmart Save $100 on the MSI Summit 13 during Walmart's New Year sale. This 13-inch laptop packs an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Intel Arc graphics, and ships with its own stylus. It's the ideal portable computer for, creatives, college students, and traveling professionals. We didn't get a chance to review, however, satified Walmat customers praise its thin, compact, 2-in-1 design, solid battery life, and nifty digital pen. Features: 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, backlit keyboard, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home, ships with MS1 Pen 2

MSI Thin 15 RTX 3050: was $899 now $599 at Walmart Walmart is slashing $300 off the 2024 MSI Thin 15 gaming laptop for a limited time. We didn't get our hands on this exact laptop for a review. However, we've tested several MSI laptops. We're fond of the MSI Raider GE78, GT77 HX Titan, and Katana 15 and find that MSI laptops generally deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 512GB SSD, 720p HD webcam with microphone, 99-key keyboard with Anti-Ghost key and red-backlight, Windows 11 Home

Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 RTX 4070: was $1,649 now $1,249 at Walmart Walmart slashes $350 off the 2024 Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 gaming laptop with RTX 4070 graphics for the new year. In our Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5-stars and praised its vivid display, gaming performance, 8 hour battery life and good cooling system. Just about the only complaint we had with it was its rough-feeling trackpad. Featuring Copilot+, this AI-driven laptop ensures smooth high-performance low processing gameplay. Features: 14.5-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home