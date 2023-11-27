25 top deals I recommend from Walmart's Cyber Monday sale

Today's Walmart Cyber Monday sale offers fantastic holiday deals on the most wished-for tech. So if you skipped Black Friday, you still have time to get a head start on your holiday gift list. Cyber Monday is an opportune time to snag second-chance savings on laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones, gaming gear, TVs and more.

During the sale, you can get the MSI Sword 15 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop for $849. That's $150 off and the lowest price I could find for this particular MSI laptop. Although we didn't test it, sister site Tom's Hardware rates it 4 out of 5-stars. The laptop's solid, low-profile design, good overall gaming performance and generous amount of ports won them over.

If you have more room in your budget to splurge, I recommend the Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070 for $1,399 ($400 off). We gave the Asus TUF Gaming A17 (2020) 4 out of 5-stars for its strong performance and graphics. You can expect this newer release to be just as impressive, given its hardware refresh.

Those are just two of the Cyber Monday deals I recommend from Walmart. Shop Walmart's entire sale and see my deals below.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2023

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — Laptops

HP Laptop 15: $379 $249 @ Walmart

Save $64 on the 15-inch HP Laptop 15-dy5131wm. One of the best budget laptops around, by no means does it skimp on performance. You're getting a capable laptop with plenty of oomph for everyday tasks. It runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode, which means it's built for speed and security. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 256GB SSD.

Acer Aspire 3: $499 $399 @ Walmart

Walmart is slashing $100 off the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-59-53ER). This is a budget-friendly you're looking for a reliable day-to-day personal computer. Plus it includes 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home.

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: $226 $179 @ Walmart

Save $47 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. The Chromebook in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 64GB of eMMC flash storage. That's all you need for basic everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Price check: Best Buy: $149

HP 15.6 Laptop: $249 $199 @ Walmart

Save $50 on the HP laptop 15-fd0081wm. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, it's streamlined for security and performance, somewhat like a Chromebook. For under $200 you get a 15-inch display, Intel Pentium N200 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Asus Vivobook Go 15: $379 $339 @ Walmart

Save $40 on the already modestly priced Asus Vivobook Go 15. This lightweight and compact machine makes it easy to get things done when you're on the move. It has a user-friendly ergonomic design with an ultra-slim bezel 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display. Inside the laptop is an Intel Core i3-N305 8-core, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 256GB of storage. Featuring Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Vivobook Go 15 is streamlined for speed and security. Windows Hello enables fast and secure logins and a privacy webcam shutter keeps prying eyes away.

MSI Sword 15 RTX 4050 Laptop: $999 $849 @ Walmart

This Walmart Cyber Monday deal knocks $150 off the MSI Sword 15. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Doing all the heavy graphics lifting is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory.

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070: $1,749 $1,399 @ Walmart

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $149 @ Walmart

Save $50 on the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi tablet. It packs a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Apple 10.9-inch iPad: $449 $399 @ Walmart

Save $50 on Apple's 10.9-inch iPad at Walmart. Powered by Apple's impressive A14 Bionic chip, this 10th Gen iPad is outfitted with a striking near-11-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology for a dazzlingly accurate and vivid picture. Front and back 12MP cameras allow you to capture the moment and live it in real-time over FaceTime with Center Stage to keep you in focus during your calls. Make use of the latest iOS 17 update and find yourself at the cutting edge of iPad tech, with Wi-Fi 6 and 64GB of storage for all your app and album needs.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $169 @ Walmart

Save $80 on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with Lightning connector. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Apple AirPods 2: $129 $99 @ Walmart

Save $30 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Walmart

Save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Amazon $189

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Walmart

For a limited time, the Beats Studio Buds are $50 below retail. These AirPods alternatives boast powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case). Price check: Amazon $99

Soundcore Life Note C Earbuds: $39 $19 @ Walmart

The already modestly priced Soundcore Life Note C earbuds are an extra $20 cheaper. They feature 10mm graphene drivers for a wider soundstage and accurate clarity. Dual microphones with beamforming noise reduction helps reduce background noise and amplify your voice during call. IPX5 waterproof, Life Note C earbuds offer a 8-hour battery life with a charging case that extends it to 32 hours.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — Wearables

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $429 $379 @ Walmart

One upcoming Walmart Cyber Monday deal knocks $50 off the Apple Watch Series 9. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $379 $179 @ Walmart

Save $200 on Samsung's impressive Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatch at Walmart. Samsung's wearable helps manage your sleep and be smart about your heart with sleep tracking and ECG monitoring. It auto tracks your workouts and offers great cardio stats alongside advanced Run Coaching to help you set rewarding yet challenging goals to maximize your fitness results.

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen: $309 $109 @ Walmart

Save $200 on the 1st generation Apple Watch SE at Walmart. This water-resistant, swim-proof smartwatch features GPS, Compass, always-on altimeter, an optical heart sensor, an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and much more. Update: This deal was so popular that it sold out. Walmart is known to restock, so I recommend you check the link often.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — Gaming

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: $69 $54 @ Walmart

Save $17 on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This Nintendo Switch exclusive game is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". Shape your destiny as you explore the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the skies above.

Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070: $1,749 $1,399 @ Walmart

MSI Vector GP68HX RTX 4080: $1,899 $1,599 @ Walmart

This gaming laptop deal from Walmart takes $300 off the MSI Vector GP68HX. If you want a powerful high performance laptop for 4K gaming and playing modern AAA titles. Powerful enough to replace your desktop, it packs an Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU and 1TB PCIe SSD.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: $64 $49 @ Walmart

Save $15 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Robot White colorway. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset: $99 $79 @ Walmart

Save $20 on the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset this Labor Day. With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get. It works with PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — Monitors

27" Acer ED270U 2K Curved Gaming Monitor: $259 $145 @ Walmart

Save $114 on this Acer ED270U Curved Gaming Monitor. Get most out of work and play on a stunning 27-inch (2560 x 1440) curved LED panel. It features a 1500R curvature, 170 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. AMD Free Sync Premium eliminates visual distortions like stuttering and tearing for a more enjoyable gaming experience.

LG 34WR50QC-B 34" Curved Monitor: $349 $199 @ Walmart

Now $150 off, the LG 34WR50QC-B is one of the best curved gaming monitors around. This 34-inch WQHD (3440 x 1440) curved ultrawide panel features a 21:9 aspect ratio that offers more workspace. Its sRGB 99% color gamut with HDR10 produces realistic visuals with accurate color, contrast, clarity and detail.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — TVs

55" Samsung TU690T 4K TV: $349 $298 @ Walmart

Save $52 on the 2022 55-inch Samsung TU690T LED 4K Smart Tizen TV. It features Samsung's Crystal processor 4K and LED Clear Motion, and HDR 10+. With the latest Smart TV apps pre-installed, expect nothing short of a cinematic experience. Price check: Best Buy $298 | Samsung $299

65" Samsung Q60CB QLED 4K TV: $847 $747 @ Walmart

Save $100 on the 65-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. When you're not streaming movies and TV shows, the built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you play your favorite games — no console required.