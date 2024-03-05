This is your last chance to nab the MacBook Pro 14 M1 Max for a stellar price

Following the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Air M3 launch, it's a great time to snag deep discounts on older MacBooks. Sold out at just about every retailer, B&H is pricing discontinued M1 MacBooks to move.

Right now, you can get the 2TB model Max MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Max for $2,699 from B&H. Formerly $3.899, that's a staggering $1.200 in savings and the lowest price we could find for this MacBook Pro. If you're looking for a price break on a premium Apple laptop, this is one of the MacBook deals available. There's no telling when this deal ends, so don't hesitate too long. If you don't want to spend a small fortune on the latest MacBook Pro M3 Max, the MacBook Pro M1 Max is worth considering.

Alternatively, B&H offers the 1TB model MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro for $1,999 ($700 off).

Today's best MacBook Pro 14 M1 Max deal