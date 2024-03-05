This is your last chance to nab the MacBook Pro 14 M1 Max for a stellar price
Following the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Air M3 launch, it's a great time to snag deep discounts on older MacBooks. Sold out at just about every retailer, B&H is pricing discontinued M1 MacBooks to move.
Right now, you can get the 2TB model Max MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Max for $2,699 from B&H. Formerly $3.899, that's a staggering $1.200 in savings and the lowest price we could find for this MacBook Pro. If you're looking for a price break on a premium Apple laptop, this is one of the MacBook deals available. There's no telling when this deal ends, so don't hesitate too long. If you don't want to spend a small fortune on the latest MacBook Pro M3 Max, the MacBook Pro M1 Max is worth considering.
Alternatively, B&H offers the 1TB model MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro for $1,999 ($700 off).
Today's best MacBook Pro 14 M1 Max deal
Apple 14' MacBook Pro M1 Max
Was:
$3,899
Now: $2,699 @ B&H
Features: 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M1 Max 10-core chip, 64GB RAM, 32-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 2TB SSD, FaceTime HD 1080p camera, backlit magic keyboard, macOS
Launch date: October 2021
Price history: This is the lowest price we could find for this particular MacBook Pro 14 M1 Max configuration
Price comparison: N/A
Review consensus: Although we didn't get to test the MacBook Pro M1 Max, we gave its successor, the MacBook Pro M2 Max 4.5 out of 5-stars. We gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its powerful overall and gaming performance, best-in-class battery life and stunning display. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its previous-gen sibling — only a few minor upgrades set them apart.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M2 Max)
Buy it if: You want a workstation for power-hungry productivity demands, heavy video editing and long lasting battery life. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max is ideal for photographers, video editors, music producers, 3D artists and other creatives.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use like creating documents, checking email, web browsing and streaming videos.
