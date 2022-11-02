This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti is a massive $500 off during this Black Friday deal

As we approach Black Friday 2022, we're enjoying some great early deals like this Alienware x14 for $1,199 at Dell (opens in new tab), which is one of the thinnest gaming laptops available at just 0.57-inches thick but still packs some powerful specs—featuring an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 144HZ FHD (1920 x 1080) display.

At this moment, you can save $500 on this Alienware x14 gaming laptop at Dell. While you can't use our Laptop Mag's exclusive Dell discount code "LAPTOPMAG5" on this one, there are plenty of Alienware and XPS laptops you can use it on and take advantage of our special discount.

Alienware x14 gaming laptop: $1,699 $1,199 The Alienware x14 is potent, packed with an Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU, and 512GB of SSD storage. This thin gamer packs a solid punch and is a steal at $1,199, a savings of $500.

Alienware's x14, when released, was one of the first laptops to support Nvidia's new G-Sync and Advanced Optimus technologies, which keeps the GPU and display refresh rate synchronized while the Optimus technology allows your system to switch between integrated and discrete GPUs seamlessly. What does that mean from a practical perspective? Your games are rendered at their best, performance is smoother and it maximizes your battery life.

Our reviewer awarded the Alienware X14 R1 4 out of 5 stars and praised its sleek design, great overall and gaming performance, and solid battery life. Their only concerns were the display coming up just shy of the DCI-P3 color gamut average for premium laptops (77.7% vs. 81.6%) and the high starting price, so this deal eliminates one of the two.

Even though Alienware's x14 is slim, it comes with a solid selection of ports you typically find on a traditional larger-sized gaming laptop. You will discover three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a full USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, HDM 2.1, a microSD card slot, and a headset jack. As for security-minded gamers, the system comes with a Windows Hello IR webcam which allows you to use its facial recognition capabilities to secure your data.

Today, you can take advantage of this $500 price cut on Dell's x14 gaming laptop. Usually, $1,699, snatching this lightweight, slim gamer for under $1,200 is a great deal.