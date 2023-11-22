These AR smart glasses make me feel like Tony Stark and you can save $100+ on this pair for Black Friday

Black Friday deals are already raining down on us so hard I'm beginning to consider building an arc and collecting animals two by two in order to survive the inevitable deluge of deals when the big day actually takes place on November 24.

However, this hail of discounts is bringing some top tech front and center thanks to those incredible savings, and I couldn't be happier to shine the spotlight on one deal in particular: the XREAL Air AR Glasses for just $271 @ Amazon exclusively for Amazon Prime members. That's a saving of over $100, and a great introductory price for anybody looking to invest in a pair of AR specs.

I'm a big fan of XREAL's wearable tech, and having just reviewed its latest XREAL Air 2 AR Glasses I can safely say that I've never gotten so much use out of a product I'd previously assumed was incredibly niche. In fact, I barely take the things off, as the smart glasses' augmented reality heads-up display let's me spend my days lazily cosplaying as the far more handsome, wealthier, exciting, and smarter Tony Stark. Sadly, it sadly doesn't come with an Avengers membership card. No matter how much you're left feeling like Iron Man while wearing them.

Best Black Friday XREAL Air AR Glasses deal