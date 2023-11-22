These AR smart glasses make me feel like Tony Stark and you can save $100+ on this pair for Black Friday
I ain't worth a dollar, but these smart glasses make me feel like a billionaire
Black Friday deals are already raining down on us so hard I'm beginning to consider building an arc and collecting animals two by two in order to survive the inevitable deluge of deals when the big day actually takes place on November 24.
However, this hail of discounts is bringing some top tech front and center thanks to those incredible savings, and I couldn't be happier to shine the spotlight on one deal in particular: the XREAL Air AR Glasses for just $271 @ Amazon exclusively for Amazon Prime members. That's a saving of over $100, and a great introductory price for anybody looking to invest in a pair of AR specs.
I'm a big fan of XREAL's wearable tech, and having just reviewed its latest XREAL Air 2 AR Glasses I can safely say that I've never gotten so much use out of a product I'd previously assumed was incredibly niche. In fact, I barely take the things off, as the smart glasses' augmented reality heads-up display let's me spend my days lazily cosplaying as the far more handsome, wealthier, exciting, and smarter Tony Stark. Sadly, it sadly doesn't come with an Avengers membership card. No matter how much you're left feeling like Iron Man while wearing them.
Best Black Friday XREAL Air AR Glasses deal
XREAL Air AR Glasses
Was:
$379Now: $271 @ Amazon w/ Prime membership
Overview: The XREAL Air AR Glasses are $108 off during the brand's Black Friday sales event on Amazon.
Features: Per-eye Sony Micro-OLED Panel projection of up to 130-inch virtual screen, ergonomic form and comfort, evenly distributed 79 grams weight, 400 nits of peak brightness, 46-degree FoV, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 49 PPD (Pixels per degree), built-in open-ear audio with temple mounted speakers, and twin microphones for hands free calling.
Release date: Sept. 2022
Price check: $339 @ Walmart
Price history: This deal is the lowest to date for the XREAL Air AR Glasses on Amazon.
Buy it if: You want an immersive experience for games and media no matter where you are. An enormous virtual display to enjoy all your content on with great open-ear audio lets you enjoy all forms of content to its fullest, all while remaining lightweight and comfortable to wear. You can even stay more alert to your surroundings thanks to the complete pass-through vision of normal glasses, giving you a healthy dose of mixed reality to feast on.
Don't buy it if: You're not much for wires or want an all day device to watch content on the go. The XREAL Air isn't outfitted with its own battery, so it will draw power from the device you have it connected to. Though for a similar price as to what you're saying you could pick up the XREAL Beam accessory which comes with a 4,870 mAh battery, extends the functionality of the XREAL Air smart glasses, and can even natively run Android apps too!
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
