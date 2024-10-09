7 Target Circle Week anti-Prime Day deals I would add to my shopping cart

Target Circle Week is here to take some of the spotlight off Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. The big box retailer wants you to know that October Prime Day isn't the only show in town. From now through Saturday, October 12, Target Circle Week offers holiday-like deals on select laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, video games, and more.

October is synonymous with Halloween, scary movies, pumpkin spice lattes, and Black Friday in October.

Let's face it: online shopping is the new norm, yet there are times when you don't want to wait and prefer in-store pickup. That's where brick-and-mortar stores like Target come in. Instead of waiting for shipping and watching for porch pirates or lobby larceners, you can order online and pick it up the same day.

Unlike Amazon Prime, My Best Buy Plus, and Walmart Plus, Target Circle is free to join and has no strings attached. As a member, you get perks like access to exclusive deals and earn 1% of reward savings on purchases.

So what are you waiting for? Join Target Circle for free now to shop this week's exclusive deals through October 12. Browse more of my favorite Target Circle Week discounts below.

Best Target Circle Week deals

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: was $999 now $749 at target.com This Target Circle Week deal takes $90 off the Acer Chromebook 315 and includes a free laptop sleeve. This is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a personal computer for basic tasks. It's ideal for creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD 600 Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Microsoft Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $139 now $115 at target.com Target Circle Week takes $24 on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Microsoft's Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series is the ultimate pro-level gamepad. Interchangeable thumbstick paddle shapes and custom profile settings let you tailor it to your unique gaming style. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged Nintendo Switch: was $29 now $19 at target.com As a Nintendo Switch owner, I love finding games under $20. Target Circle Week is one of my go-to stores to find games like Hot Unleashed 2 Turbocharged for $10 cheaper. From Nintendo: Make room on your virtual shelf because you can access more than 130 vehicles and even more varieties! Yes, not only Hot Wheels Originals but also Hot Wheels Monster Trucks and vehicles from the entertainment world. Now you can also ride motorbikes and ATVs, each with their own unique racing style to take on every track in the most strategic way!

Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Bundle: Save $70 on this Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Bundle. The bundle includes: a Meta Quest 3S headset, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps), Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest (valued at $70 total).

