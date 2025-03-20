Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen for just $299 while you still can

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is priced to move as Galaxy Tab S10 FE leaks ramp up.

Best Buy's Tech Fest features notable deals on Samsung's family of tablets. If you're short on cash for your spring tech refresh, here's your opportunity to save big. As Galaxy Tab S10 FE leaks ramp up, the wildly popular Galaxy Tab S9 FE is seeing a hefty price slash.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $299 from Best Buy. This tablet normally costs $449, so this deal puts $150 back into your pocket. If you want to avoid shelling out $450 or more for the next-gen Galaxy Tab S10 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the cheaper alternative.

Though we didn't get our hands on a review unit for testing, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the best tablets around. Launched in late 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE has earned an impressive customer review rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars at Best Buy.

Proud owners praise the Tab S9 FE's large display, snappy performance, long battery life, and user-friendly interface. The nifty S-Pen that it ships with makes it easy to take notes, mark up documents, and sketch from anywhere.

At $150 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an affordable option if you want to your old tablet or invest in a secondary device.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal