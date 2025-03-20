Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen for just $299 while you still can

published

Pick up the Galaxy Tab S9 FE with S Pen for just $299 today.

Gray Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet with S Pen and epic deal sticker against a blue gradient background.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is priced to move as Galaxy Tab S10 FE leaks ramp up. (Image credit: Laptop Mag, Samsung)

Best Buy's Tech Fest features notable deals on Samsung's family of tablets. If you're short on cash for your spring tech refresh, here's your opportunity to save big. As Galaxy Tab S10 FE leaks ramp up, the wildly popular Galaxy Tab S9 FE is seeing a hefty price slash.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $299 from Best Buy. This tablet normally costs $449, so this deal puts $150 back into your pocket. If you want to avoid shelling out $450 or more for the next-gen Galaxy Tab S10 FE, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the cheaper alternative.

Though we didn't get our hands on a review unit for testing, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the best tablets around. Launched in late 2023, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE has earned an impressive customer review rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars at Best Buy.

Proud owners praise the Tab S9 FE's large display, snappy performance, long battery life, and user-friendly interface. The nifty S-Pen that it ships with makes it easy to take notes, mark up documents, and sketch from anywhere.

At $150 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an affordable option if you want to your old tablet or invest in a secondary device.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 FE deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449 now $299 at Best Buy

Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE at Best Buy.

Features: 10.9-inch (2304 x 1440) 90Hz touch screen, S Pen, Samsung Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, IP68 water-and dust-resistant, 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 256GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), dual speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, 10,090mAh battery, 2 x AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, optional Galaxy Tab S9 FE Keyboard Cover (sold separately), Android 13 (upgradeable to Android 15)

Release Date: October 2023

Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It's just $25 shy of its all-time low price seen on Amazon earlier this month.

Price check: Samsung $299

Reviews: Although we didn't get our hands on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for a review, it has an average Best Buy customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. Those happy with their purchase praise its large display, snappy performance, long battery life, user-friendly interface, and S-Pen. This handy accessory is great for taking notes, marking up documents, and drawing.

Buy it if: You're shopping around for a versatile device for consuming content, checking emails, web browsing, reading, and sketching from anywhere.

Don't buy it if: You prefer an OLED display or 120Hz refresh rate for optimized mobile gaming.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech.

