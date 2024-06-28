Early Prime Day deal takes 50% off the indestuctible Fire 7 Kids tablet, its biggest discount yet!
Prime Day arrive early with 50% off the best tablet for kids
Amazon just dropped a motherlode of early Prime Day deals for members only, weeks before its July 16-17 sale. Prime members don't have to wait to save up to 50% on Amazon devices, including Fire tablets for kids.
Right now, you can pick up the Fire 7 Kids Tablet for just $54.99 with Amazon Prime. It usually costs $110, so that's $55 in savings. At 50% off, this Amazon tablet is at its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Prime Day tablet deals you can get today.
If you want the best tablet for kids, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a sensible, budget-friendly alternative to the iPad.
In our Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for having great parental controls, a worry-free 2-year worry, and expandable storage. This latest 12th-generation Fire 7 Kids Tablet is faster, has more battery life, and has a robust library of kid-friendly content. This deal includes a 1-year free subscription to Amazon Kids+ filled with books, games, videos, and games from Disney, Nickelodeon, and PBS Kids.
Virtually indestructible and backed by Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is ideal for children ages 3-7.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet deal
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet
Was: $109
Now: $54 @ Amazon w/ Prime
Overview:
Lowest price ever! Save 50% on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with Prime. It packs everything we love about the standard Fire 7 Tablet into a durable kid-proof case.
Features: 7-inch touchscreen, 2Ghz 4-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB of microSD-expandable storage (up to 1TB), USB-C 2.0 connectivity, rated battery life of up to 10 hours
Release Date: July 2022
Price history: This is the Fire 7 Kids tablet's lowest price ever. It matches the all-time low it reached during last year's October Prime Day sale.
Price comparison: Best Buy $109| Target $109
Reviews consensus: In our Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet review, we liked its great parental controls, 2-year worry-free warranty, and expandable storage option. The latest 2022 Fire 7 Kids Tablet is faster, has more battery life, and an expanded library of content for kids to enjoy.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (2020)
Buy it if: You want a nearly indestructible kid-proof tablet for your child. With its 2-year worry-free warranty, parental controls, and award-winning Amazon Kids+ app, it's one of the best tablets for kids ages 3-7.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a tablet for older kids. Amazon's Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $69 (53% off) and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro for $109 (42% off) tablets are suitable for kids 6-12.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.