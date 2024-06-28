Early Prime Day deal takes 50% off the indestuctible Fire 7 Kids tablet, its biggest discount yet!

Amazon just dropped a motherlode of early Prime Day deals for members only, weeks before its July 16-17 sale. Prime members don't have to wait to save up to 50% on Amazon devices, including Fire tablets for kids.

Right now, you can pick up the Fire 7 Kids Tablet for just $54.99 with Amazon Prime. It usually costs $110, so that's $55 in savings. At 50% off, this Amazon tablet is at its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Prime Day tablet deals you can get today.

If you want the best tablet for kids, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is a sensible, budget-friendly alternative to the iPad.

In our Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for having great parental controls, a worry-free 2-year worry, and expandable storage. This latest 12th-generation Fire 7 Kids Tablet is faster, has more battery life, and has a robust library of kid-friendly content. This deal includes a 1-year free subscription to Amazon Kids+ filled with books, games, videos, and games from Disney, Nickelodeon, and PBS Kids.

Virtually indestructible and backed by Amazon's 2-year worry-free warranty, the Fire 7 Kids tablet is ideal for children ages 3-7.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet deal