Save $450 on the Asus ROG Flow X13, a mighty portable gaming laptop

Get the Asus ROG Flow X13's portable versatility for less
The Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy if you want to take your PC games to go. Outside the Asus ROG Ally X handheld, the ROG Flow X13 is a great portable gaming device that doubles double duty as a tablet.
Best Buy's back-to-school sale offers the Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1 with RTX 4060 GPU for $1,199. Typically $1,649, that's $450 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this particular Asus laptop. I've been watching gaming laptop deals like a hawk and it's one of the best this season.
In our hands-on Asus ROG Flow X13 review, we liked its impressive power, gorgeous display, and super slim, flexible chassis. The laptop's sleek, premium, aesthetic screamed luxury.
In one test, we launched Cyberpunk 2077, 20 Google Chrome tabs, including several videos, and a RAW photo edit in Adobe Photoshop. The ROG Flow X13 kept chugging along smoothly with no signs of slowing down.
At $450 off, the ROG Flow X13 is more affordable than ever before. If you're on the hunt for a compact, portable laptop for gaming or creative tasks, the ROG Flow X13 might be right for you.
Asus ROG Flow X13 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop
Was: $1,649
Now: $1,199 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Best Buy knocks $450 off the Asus ROG Flow X13 in this epic gaming laptop deal.
Features: 13.4-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD storage, customizable RGB backlit keyboard, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: 2023
Price history: This marks the Asus ROG Flow X13's lowest price ever.
Price comparison: Asus $1,199
Reviews consensus: In our hands-on Asus ROG Flow X13 review, we liked its impressive power, gorgeous display, and super slim chassis. The laptop's sleek, premium, carbon fiber aesthetic screamed luxury.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on | TechRadar ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop for handling demanding graphics like gaming and photo/ video editing on the go.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general computing like emails, creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content. Visit our best laptops in 2024 buying guide and best laptop deals for more options.
