Save $450 on the Asus ROG Flow X13, a mighty portable gaming laptop

The Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy if you want to take your PC games to go. Outside the Asus ROG Ally X handheld, the ROG Flow X13 is a great portable gaming device that doubles double duty as a tablet.

Best Buy's back-to-school sale offers the Asus ROG Flow X13 2-in-1 with RTX 4060 GPU for $1,199. Typically $1,649, that's $450 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for this particular Asus laptop. I've been watching gaming laptop deals like a hawk and it's one of the best this season.

In our hands-on Asus ROG Flow X13 review, we liked its impressive power, gorgeous display, and super slim, flexible chassis. The laptop's sleek, premium, aesthetic screamed luxury.

In one test, we launched Cyberpunk 2077, 20 Google Chrome tabs, including several videos, and a RAW photo edit in Adobe Photoshop. The ROG Flow X13 kept chugging along smoothly with no signs of slowing down.

At $450 off, the ROG Flow X13 is more affordable than ever before. If you're on the hunt for a compact, portable laptop for gaming or creative tasks, the ROG Flow X13 might be right for you.

Today's best Asus ROG Flow X13 deal