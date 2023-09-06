Rare PS5 console deal bundles $75 gift card freebie

Extended Labor Day sales this week include Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) deals you normally only see on Black Friday. Not only is the once elusive PS5 console attainable, it's also bundled with a freebie.

For a limited time, get a free $75 Dell eGift Card when you buy the Sony PS5 from Dell for $499. You can spend your free digital cash on PS5 accessories at Dell.com. Snag a spare DualSense wireless controller, a game or headset. This is one of the best gaming deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Today's best PS5 console deal

Sony PS5 Console: $499 @ Dell + 75 GC

Get a free $75 eGift Card when you buy the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) from Dell. This best-selling gaming console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio. This deal ends Sept. 9. Price check: Best Buy $449 w/ membership

Sony's PlayStation 5 is one of the best gaming consoles to buy. The tech brand's best gaming system yet, it features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility.

In our PS5 review, we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. During real-world testing, we were floored by its incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. We also praised its revamped user interface with innovative features and stunning 4K graphics.

Haptic feedback gives you a more precise physical response for an immersive gaming experience. For example, when you're playing God of War Ragnarök, each of you'll feel the rumble during battle. Additionally, the PS5 DualSense works on gaming laptops and PCs, with some haptic feedback-enabled games.

Dell PS5 deals tend to sell out quickly so we recommend you act fast. This deal expires Sept. 9.