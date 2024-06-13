Best Prime Day MacBook deals 2024: What to expect, early summer sales to shop now

Amazon Prime Day 2024 takes place in July which means summer MacBook deals will be plentiful. The best Prime Day deals on MacBooks will not only be up for grabs at Amazon, but also at Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H.

If want to buy a macOS laptop at a student discount price or better, Prime Day is one of the best sales to shop. That's when we typically see Black Friday-like discounts around this time of year, just in time for back-to-school season.

Last year, one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals we saw was the $749 for the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air which appeared at both Amazon and Best Buy. That's because the M2 MacBook Air took over the throne so retailers were pricing its predecessor to move. Cut to 2024 and the M3 MacBook Air is its successor. History is known to repeat itself which means we can expect the M2 MacBook Air series to hit unprecedented low prices for Prime Day.

Though you don't need an Amazon Prime account to shop during Prime Day, select deals are typically for members only. That said, you'll want to join Amazon Prime as soon as Amazon officially announces the dates, so you don't miss out on exclusive deals. Your first 30 days are free and you can cancel or pause your membership at any time.

Don't want to wait? From the vintage M1 MacBook Air M1 to the latest M3 MacBook Pro Max, here are the best pre-Prime Day MacBook deals you can get.

Pre-Prime Day MacBook deals 2024

MacBook Air

Apple MacBook Air M3 15": $1,299 $1,129 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 at Amazon. This marks a new all-time low price for Apple's latest 15-inch size MacOS-powered laptop. Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS Price check: Best Buy $1,199

Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! At $200 off, the latest MacBook Air M3 is at a stellar price for a limited time. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Best Buy $999 | B&H $899

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $829 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $270 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: B&H $829 | Best Buy $849

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $699 @ Walmart

Save $300 on the M1 MacBook Air — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS

MacBook Pro

Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,599

Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro: $1,999 $1,699 Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. The MacBook Pro with M3 Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. This laptop is perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD Price check: Best Buy $1,799| B&H $1,699