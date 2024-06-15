Prime Day Apple deals 2024: What to expect, early sales this week

I've been covering Prime Day for nearly six years, and I've come to expect Amazon Prime Day to include Apple products with jaw-dropping discounts. MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, the Apple Watch, and more all typically have incredible prices for Prime Day.

Besides Amazon, you can expect to see alternative Prime Day Apple deals from Best Buy, B&H, and Walmart. In some instances, Prime Day deals even beat the Apple Education Store's all-year-round discounts. The midsummer sale is also quickly becoming the best time to beat the back-to-school rush and save on Apple gear.

So, if your Apple gear is long overdue for a refresh, Prime Day is your golden ticket to scoring huge savings.

MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon has the latest MacBook Air M3 for a limited time at $200 off MSRP. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver, you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS Price check: Best Buy $999 | B&H $899

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $829 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $270 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: B&H $829 | Best Buy $849

Apple MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster, so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting to shadows and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Best Buy $1,599

iPads

Apple iPad 10:$449 $349 $329 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $120 off the 10th generation iPad's launch price. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. Apple equips the 2022 iPad with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6 for wired and wireless connectivity options.

11" Apple iPad Air 6 (2024): $599 $569 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $30 on the 11-inch iPad Air 6 at Amazon. The iPad Air 6 is 50% faster than the previous-gen iPad Air 5 and features landscape stereo speakers. The new iPad Air is made of 100% recycled aluminum enclosure and works with the Apple MacBook Keyboard and Apple Pencil. Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina display with P3 wide color, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating, Apple M2 Chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP wide, wide camera, 12MP Ultra-wide front camera, supports Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil USB-C and Magic Keyboard

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $949 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $50 off when you buy the new iPad Pro M4 starting from $999. The 2024 iPad Pro starts at $999 and has storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Features: An 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage. Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ Plus

iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activate and finance through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60 a month. For unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades.

iPhone 15: from $799 up $1,000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro, and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This offer includes one month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $60 off, the Apple Watch SE 2 is at its cheapest price of 2024. This sequel is 20% faster than the first-generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Plus, daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app help you stay on top of your health and fitness. Features: 40mm OLED touchscreen, Apple S8 chip, 1000-nit display, water resistant to 50 meters, 32GB of storage, watchOS, up to 18-hour battery life, Tracking: Steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate Price check: Best Buy $199

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $299 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Award-winning Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. In our Apple Watch Series 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display and useful double-tap gesture. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8, including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double-tap gesture.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $749 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Titanium Case with Blue/Black Trail Loop). The Watch Ultra 2 is the most significant and rugged option in the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature Price check: Best Buy $749

AirPods

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, and personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. The AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant for worry-free everyday use. Price check: Best Buy $189

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $139 @ Amazon

Save $30 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods with Lightning Charging Case. They're sweat and water-resistant, with spatial audio providing 3D sound. You get up to 6 hours of playtime and 30 hours on a full charge with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Max:$549 $449 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple Accessories

Apple Wireless Charging Case: $79 $63 @Amazon

Save $17 on the Apple Wireless Charging Case. It features an LED indicator on the front to tell you that your AirPods are charging. No charging mat? No problem. Use the Lightning port to charge. This Wireless Charging Case works with AirPods (1st and 2nd generation).

Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $99 $79 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this 4-pack of Apple AirTag trackers. The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to ensure your items never get lost.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: $129 $107 @ Amazon

You can save $22 on the MagSafe Duo Charger. It works with iPhones, Apple Watches, Wireless Charging Cases for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Travel-friendly, it neatly folds together and can easily be tucked away in any bag.

What's on sale on Prime Day?

Everything goes on sale on Prime Day, so get ready for massive savings across every category. Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to snag deep discounts on today's best laptops, tablets, monitors, gaming gear, and more.

Sometimes, Prime Day deals undercut or match prices we typically see on Black Friday.

Do I need Amazon Prime to shop deals?

You don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to shop for Prime Day 2024 deals in July.

Prime members get special Prime Day perks. During Prime Day 2024, select discounts will be Prime Exclusive deals. What's more, Prime members get to shop earlier than everyone else. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to commit fully.

Prime member or not, if you're frugal or want to beat the back-to-school rush, Amazon’s Prime Day sale is not to be missed!

Do other retailers have Prime Day sales?

Best Buy and Walmart typically stage their own summer savings events alongside Amazon. We saw similar sitewide manufacturer sales from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung. Expect more of the same during Amazon Prime Day 2024.

If you need to refresh your gadgets sooner than later, Amazon offers plenty of pre-Prime Day deals now. See today's discounts below.