Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals: 9 early discounts I recommend

Presidents Day isn't until next Monday, however Presidents Day sales at are now live at several retailers. This week's gaming discounts include quite a few tempting Presidents Day deals Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories.

For example, get a free $50 Dell eGift Card when you buy the Nintendo Switch OLED for $349 at Dell. Given that the console itself rarely goes on sale, this is an excellent value. You'll receive your $50 in Dell digital cash via email within 20 days from your date of purchase. You may then apply your Dell promo code to drop Super Mario Bros. Wonder to just $9.99 or the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller to just $19.99.

Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals — top discounts

While we're on the topic of Nintendo Switch games and accessories, Presidents Day deals are afoot on these categories too. Amazon is having a buy one get one 50% off sale on select video games. That's savings on top of savings, as many games are already heavily discounted. Target offers this same deal. Looking for a cheaper Switch Pro alternative? Look no further than the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for $39 ($20 off) at Best Buy. It features an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.

With Presidents Day deals starting now, it's not too early to save. From consoles to games, scroll on to browse the top Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals I recommend.

Presidents Day is on Feb. 19 and early deals are now live. Visit our Presidents Day 2024 hub for tech deals beyond Nintendo Switch.

Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals I recommend

Consoles

Nintendo Switch OLED: $399 $349 @ Dell + free $50 Gift Card

Get a free $50 Dell eGift Card with your purchase the Nintendo Switch OLED from Dell. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. Features: 7-inch (1280 x 720) OLED touch screen, 64GB of storage, built-in microSD card, dock with wired LAN port for TV mode, enhanced audio with Bluetooth support

Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $269 199 @ Walmart

Get a free game (valued at $69) with this Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday deal. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing: New Horizons Timmy & Tommy Aloha Edition console and a full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Games

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: $59 $49 @ Walmart

Save $10 on Super Mario Bros Wonder. From Nintendo: Classic Mario gameplay is turned on its head with Wonder Flowers in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder game! These game-changing items can make some wonderfully weird stuff happen. Witness pipes coming alive, wreak havoc as a giant Spike-Ball, and lots more!

NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition: $59 $19 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition for Nintendo Switch. Mamba Moments mode lets players replicate Bryant's signature skills. Rise from his days as a young, up and coming phenom to one of the greatest NBA players of all time. This is one of the best Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals happening now.

Just Dance 2024 (Code in Box): $59 $19 @ Target

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off: Select Nintendo Switch games like Just Dance 2024 are discounted at Target right now. Plus save 50% on a second eligible video game when you buy one. Not to be outdone, Amazon mirrors this sale. Price check: Amazon $19

Accessories

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card: $53 $26 @ Amazon

Save 51% on this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring. Price check: Walmart $29

SanDisk 512GB Memory Card: $129 $53 @ Walmart

Save $76 on the 512GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers. Price check: Amazon $53