Our beloved Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook drops to $369 in epic back to school deal

Save $130 on the fantastic Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 2-in-1 detachable

Best Buy currently has Chromebooks on sale from $149 during its ongoing back to school sale. One standout deal drops the 128GB model Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5  Chromebook to just $369 . Typically priced at $499, this Chromebook is now $130 below retail and at its best price yet. 

Hands-down, this one of the best Chromebook deals for the money.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $499 $369 @ Best Buy
Save $130 on the versatile Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. This detachable 2-in-1 device features 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is the device you want if you want a laptop that doubles as a tablet. Perfect for the on-the-go student lifestyle, the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet is super-portable and versatile. One of the best 2-in-1 detachable Chromebooks to buy, it's a cheaper alternative to the Surface Pro 9 with Pro Signature Keyboard

The device in this deal features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400-nit touch screen, Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Adreno graphics. There's 128GB of eMMC storage on board for storing your important files.

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. It wowed us with its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. 

During real-world tests, it juggled 24 Google Chrome tabs, two YouTube 1080p videos, and Google Docs simultaneously with no issue. Back in our lab, it endured 13 hours and 31 minutes and continuous surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness in our Laptop Mag Battery Test. 

At just 2.2 pounds and 0.27-inches thin, this lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook slides easily into a backpack or shoulder bag. If you're looking for a modestly-priced Surface Pro-like Windows alternative, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook fits the bill.

