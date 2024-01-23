The only Apple Watch that wasn't banned in the US just dipped to $179
Snag the Apple Watch SE 2 for an all-time low price
The Apple Watch SE 2 is the only Apple smartwatch that wasn't banned for patent infringement. As Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 lose blood-oxygen features, the unproblematic Apple Watch SE 2 is seeing a nice price cut. Currently, Walmart offers the Apple Watch SE 2 for just $179. Previously priced at $229, that's $50 off and the Apple Watch SE 2's lowest price to date. It also undercuts Amazon's current price by $20. If you're in the market for a wearable, it's the best Apple Watch deal you can get. Walmart also offers the Apple Watch SE 2 with LTE support for $239 ($50 off).
Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2 is powered by Apple's S8 chip found from the Watch Series 8. With its seamless Apple device connectivity and MacBook unlocking feature, the Watch SE 2 is the best smartwatch for Apple users.
Today's best Apple Watch SE 2 deal
Apple Watch SE 2
Was: $229
Now: $179 @ Walmart
Overview:
Lowest price! Pick up the Apple Watch SE 2 for an all-time low price of $179
Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter.
Release date: Sept. 2022
Price check: Amazon $199 | Best Buy $249
Price history: This is the Apple Watch SE 2's lowest price ever. It last hit this price back in November.
Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it, the Apple Watch SE 2 earned high ratings across our brands. Satisfied Amazon customers rate if 4.6 out of 5-stars for like its hands-free functionality and useful Fitness+ app.
Buy it if: You want to upgrade your Apple gear or gifting someone special for the holidays.
Don't buy it if: You're pro athlete or want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. If so, consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2 .
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott