The only Apple Watch that wasn't banned in the US just dipped to $179

Apple Watch SE 2

Was: $229

Now: $179 @ Walmart

Overview:

Lowest price! Pick up the Apple Watch SE 2 for an all-time low price of $179

Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter.

Release date: Sept. 2022

Price check: Amazon $199 | Best Buy $249

Price history: This is the Apple Watch SE 2's lowest price ever. It last hit this price back in November.

Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it, the Apple Watch SE 2 earned high ratings across our brands. Satisfied Amazon customers rate if 4.6 out of 5-stars for like its hands-free functionality and useful Fitness+ app.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want to upgrade your Apple gear or gifting someone special for the holidays.

Don't buy it if: You're pro athlete or want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. If so, consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2 .