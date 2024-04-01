The OnePlus Pad is our favorite all-around tablet, own it now for an all-time low price!
Pick up the excellent OnePlus Pad for an all time low price
OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite tablets for gaming, productivity and entertainment. If you're looking for a lightweight tablet for getting things done on the go, streaming movies and TV shows, as well as gaming, check this out. Currently, Amazon offers the OnePlus Pad for just $399 which takes $80 off its normal price of $479. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this OnePlus Pad. It's also one of the best tablet deals to kick off the 2nd quarter of 2024.
Alternatively, you can get the Pixel Tablet for $399 ($100 off). Also at an all-time low price, the Pixel outsmarts the iPad as it doubles as a smart home hub.
Best OnePlus Pad deal
OnePlus Pad Tablet
Was:
$479
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Display-MediaTek-Dimensity-Cellular%2Fdp%2FB0C4FYBKHH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $80 on the OnePlus Pad, one the better iPad Pro alternatives out there.
Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS
Release date: May 2023
Price check: <a href="https://onepluscom.pxf.io/c/221109/916678/12532?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oneplus.com%2Fus%2Fbuy-oneplus-pad" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">OnePlus $479
Price history: This is the OnePlus Pad's lowest price ever.
Reviews: In our OnePlus Pad review, we found it to be the first Android tablet that's a formidable iPad Pro contender. We gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real world use.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/oneplus-pad-review-a-sub-dollar500-ipad-pro-challenger" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="oneplus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★½
Buy it if: You want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for streaming content and playing mobile games. The OnePlus Pad is for both entertainment and productivity.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
