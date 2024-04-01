The OnePlus Pad is our favorite all-around tablet, own it now for an all-time low price!

OnePlus Pad is one of our favorite tablets for gaming, productivity and entertainment. If you're looking for a lightweight tablet for getting things done on the go, streaming movies and TV shows, as well as gaming, check this out. Currently, Amazon offers the OnePlus Pad for just $399 which takes $80 off its normal price of $479. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this OnePlus Pad. It's also one of the best tablet deals to kick off the 2nd quarter of 2024.

Alternatively, you can get the Pixel Tablet for $399 ($100 off). Also at an all-time low price, the Pixel outsmarts the iPad as it doubles as a smart home hub.

Best OnePlus Pad deal