Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook dips to $349, just in time for back to school season

It's back-to-school deals season, which means it's the perfect time to treat yourself or a student in your life to a new laptop. There are countless amazing laptop deals, including a discount on the already-affordable Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus.

In our Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus review, we awarded it 4 out of 5 stars, praising it for its impressive, AI-powered performance in Chrome OS, enjoyable keyboard, and sturdy hinges to support its flexible 2-in-1 design. And right now, Best Buy has the Flex 5i Chromebook Plus slashed to just $349 — that's $150 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

With its 2-in-1 form factor, this discounted Chromebook is ideal for students. It's well suited for working on papers and projects during the day via web-based services, like Google Docs and Slides, and then flipped into tablet mode to relax with a mobile game or a favorite TV show.

Some students need apps or programs that Chrome OS doesn't support yet, so if that's the case for you or your student, check out our other back-to-school laptop deals to find a better option.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook deal