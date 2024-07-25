Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook dips to $349, just in time for back to school season

It's a laptop, it's a tablet, and it's $150 off at Best Buy

lenovo ideapad flex 5i chromebook plus
(Image credit: Lenovo)

It's back-to-school deals season, which means it's the perfect time to treat yourself or a student in your life to a new laptop. There are countless amazing laptop deals, including a discount on the already-affordable Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus.

In our Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus review, we awarded it 4 out of 5 stars, praising it for its impressive, AI-powered performance in Chrome OS, enjoyable keyboard, and sturdy hinges to support its flexible 2-in-1 design. And right now, Best Buy has the Flex 5i Chromebook Plus slashed to just $349 — that's $150 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

With its 2-in-1 form factor, this discounted Chromebook is ideal for students. It's well suited for working on papers and projects during the day via web-based services, like Google Docs and Slides, and then flipped into tablet mode to relax with a mobile game or a favorite TV show.

Some students need apps or programs that Chrome OS doesn't support yet, so if that's the case for you or your student, check out our other back-to-school laptop deals to find a better option.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Was: $499 Now: $349 @ Best BuyOverview:

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus
Was: $499
Now: $349 @ Best Buy
Overview: Save $150 on the already-affordable Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook at Best Buy. 

Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 60Hz, 300-nit touchscreen IPS display, Intel Core i3-1315U 6-core CPU, integrated Intel UHD graphics, 128GB of SSD storage, 8GB RAM, 1080p webcam, Chrome OS, Wi-Fi 6E

Release date: July 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i configuration. 

Price check: You can only grab this configuration at Best Buy. It's also slashed to $349 on Lenovo's website but needs to be picked up in-store at Best Buy.

Reviews: This laptop's exact configuration scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review for its fast, AI-infused performance in Chrome OS, sturdy hinges to support its 2-in-1 flexibility, and comfortable keyboard. We even tested out cloud gaming via Nvidia's GeForce Now service, and the laptop handled it swimmingly.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★

Buy it if: You need an affordable laptop that can double as a tablet and handle productivity and basic creative work through web-based services like Google Docs.

Don't buy it if: You have any Windows-specific apps or programs you need for school or if you want to download and play games directly from your laptop. Check out our other best laptop deals for another option that suits you better.

View Deal
