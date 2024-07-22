How to save up to $405 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6 with Samsung’s education discount

Samsung student discounts come in handy when you're upgrading your phone. If you're looking for back-to-school savings on a new daily driver, here's a deal worth considering.

Students get extra savings on the latest Galaxy Z series phones via Samsung's Education Program. Right now, students and faculty can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB of storage for just $935 from Samsung. This phone normally costs $1,220, so that's a massive $285 in savings.

Sister site, Tom's Guide reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip 6, rating it 4 out of 5 stars for its durable design, fast performance, and excellent image capturing in low light settings. Just about the only bone they had to pick with it was price. Luckily, this deal significantly reduces it.

Alternatively, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,615 ($405 off) via Samsung's Education Offer. If you want to step into the new semester with a new Samsung Galaxy AI phone, these are two of the best deals in town.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z phone deals

Preorder Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: $1,220 $935 @ Samsung +

Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Samsung.com and you'll receive double the storage for free (valued at $120). Plus, save up to $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 when you trade in an eligible device. Students and teachers save an extra $165 via Samsung's Education Program. From Samsung: Capture stunning hands-free photos using FlexCam with Galaxy AI to frame up your shot automatically. Capture social content in a fun new way with Camcorder Mode. Complete simple tasks and send texts without opening your phone on FlexWindow with Galaxy AI. Features: 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080) AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB of storage, 50MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, water resistant, 4,000mAh battery, works with Alexa, Arlo, Bixby, Cortana, Google Assistant, Hue, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Wink Galaxy Z Flip 6 preorders ship to arrive by July 24.