This powerful Geekom mini-PC is just $450 with our time-limited coupon code

The Geekom Mini IT12 is a great example of how to pack tons of power and utility into a small space. And now you can save 15% at Amazon with code LAPTOPIT12 bringing it down to $450. This coupon deal ends July 28.

Mini PCs like the Geekom Mini IT12 are an excellent alternative to bulky desktop PCs. You can still bring your keyboard, mouse, and display of choice while using a space-saving computer that measures just 4.6 x 4.4 inches and weighs 1.43 pounds.

The Geekom Mini IT12 has a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD inside, and it uses Intel UHD graphics. This model strikes a balance between price and performance, since units with a 13th generation Intel CPU cost at least a $150 more (before this limited-time discount).