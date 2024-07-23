This powerful Geekom mini-PC is just $450 with our time-limited coupon code
Well-rounded specs packed into a tight space.
The Geekom Mini IT12 is a great example of how to pack tons of power and utility into a small space. And now you can save 15% at Amazon with code LAPTOPIT12 bringing it down to $450. This coupon deal ends July 28.
Mini PCs like the Geekom Mini IT12 are an excellent alternative to bulky desktop PCs. You can still bring your keyboard, mouse, and display of choice while using a space-saving computer that measures just 4.6 x 4.4 inches and weighs 1.43 pounds.
The Geekom Mini IT12 has a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD inside, and it uses Intel UHD graphics. This model strikes a balance between price and performance, since units with a 13th generation Intel CPU cost at least a $150 more (before this limited-time discount).
Geekom Mini IT12 Mini PC:
Was: $529
Now: $450 @ Amazon w/coupon
Overview: Use coupon code LAPTOPIT12 to take 15% off and save $79. Code valid through July 28.
Features: This model has a solid complement of components and ports, including a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD. The back plate has a wide range of ports, including two fast USB 4 ports.
Release date: October 2023
Price Check: $549 @ Geekom
Reviews: Our sister site TechRadar awarded four stars to the Geekom Mini IT12, calling it "an impressive all-arounder." Its specs are beefy enough for productivity tasks and creative tasks, as well as for acting as a media server. It operates on 90 watts of power, and has a wide range of ports, including 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2 x USB 4 ports, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, 1 x 2.5GbE LAN port, and a DC jack. It also has a USB 2.0 port up front and an SD card reader on the side. It connects wirelessly using Intel's Wi-Fi 6E AX211 and Bluetooth 5.2.
Buy it if: You need a discreet desktop solution for tackling productivity work, creative projects, or even basic gaming.
Don't buy it if: You need more robust performance than the integrated graphics and Intel 12th-Gen CPU can offer.
