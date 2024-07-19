Upgrade your desk chair with one of these 5 back to school deals starting at just $40

Whether you're living at home, in an apartment, or in a dorm room on campus, chances are you have a dedicated table space for using your computer — but not a proper ergonomic chair. Let's try to fix that; here are five computer chairs, now on sale in time for back-to-school shoppers.

Maybe you're using an ordinary dining table chair or an older computer chair with no adjustments. That's the good thing about all five of these chairs: They may vary in design, but all offer some degree of adjustments so your body can better fit the chair. Over time, your neck, shoulders, and back will appreciate the comfort of a chair that's adjusted for your body. And you'll benefit from fewer aches and pains.

5 Back to school ergonomic computer chairs

Homall Gaming Chair: $123 $95 @ Amazon The Homall Gaming Chair has a high back, and contours to provide support through hours-long adventures and writing papers. The chair has a steel frame and uses high-density shaping foam covered by Pu Leather. Its wheels swivel 360 degrees, the lumbar support is height adjustable, and the chair reclines between 90 and 180 degrees. It can even rock back and forth. The seat's height is adjustable between 17.3 and 21.5 inches from the ground. Not all colorways are on sale. Price check: $130 Best Buy | $130 B&H Photo

GTPlayer Gaming Chair: $190 $117 @ Amazon The GTPlayer Gaming Chair is a high-backed chair that keeps you comfy all day. It tilts between 90 and 135 degrees. It has a headrest, footrest, and massage lumbar pillow. The lumbar pillow uses power via USB, so you can take it off your chair and use it wherever you want when you need a massage. The cushion uses a combination of PU leather and PVC dual mesh.

Smug Office Desk Computer Chair: $70 $47 @ Amazon The Smug Office Desk Computer Chair mixes the best of all worlds. Sleek and stylish in design, this chair has a high mesh back and an adjustable headrest. There's a built-in lumbar pillow and 90 to 100 degrees of tilt. The chair has a metal frame with polyurethane-covered high-density memory foam. Its height is easily adjustable from 17.3 to 21.5 inches.

Neo Chair Office Chair: $86 $40 @ Amazon The Neo Chair Office Chair is a great choice for smaller spaces. The mid-back chair has a mesh covering, so it looks light and airy in a room and won't overpower your environment. The chair's seat height adjusts between 16 and 21 inches, and it has a tilt lock so you can keep it at a comfortable angle. The cushion uses medium-firm high-density foam.