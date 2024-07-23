The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone just hit its lowest price of the year

If you are in the market for an affordable unlocked smartphone, this Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone deal may be exactly what you were waiting for. Samsung's more budget-friendly Galaxy S phone still delivers a strong feature set, and right now, it's available for just $449 at Amazon, $150 off the list price, and the lowest it's been since Black Friday 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE draws inspiration from the flagship S23 series, making it a good choice for consumers who appreciate Samsung design but don't want to spring for a full-blown flagship device (and don't want the more pared-down A series, either). At one time, the "FE" designation stood for Fan Edition, but Samsung now just labels it FE.

Samsung is continuing to update with Galaxy AI features, and it already received the OneUI 6.1 update adding text message and photo AI features.

If you're not specifically looking for a flagship smartphone with an eye-watering price, then take a look at the Galaxy S23 FE.