The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone just hit its lowest price of the year
Get the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $150 off
If you are in the market for an affordable unlocked smartphone, this Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone deal may be exactly what you were waiting for. Samsung's more budget-friendly Galaxy S phone still delivers a strong feature set, and right now, it's available for just $449 at Amazon, $150 off the list price, and the lowest it's been since Black Friday 2023.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE draws inspiration from the flagship S23 series, making it a good choice for consumers who appreciate Samsung design but don't want to spring for a full-blown flagship device (and don't want the more pared-down A series, either). At one time, the "FE" designation stood for Fan Edition, but Samsung now just labels it FE.
Samsung is continuing to update with Galaxy AI features, and it already received the OneUI 6.1 update adding text message and photo AI features.
If you're not specifically looking for a flagship smartphone with an eye-watering price, then take a look at the Galaxy S23 FE.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE:
Was: $599
Now: $449 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $150 off the base Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone.
Features: 128GB of storage, OneUI 6.1, triple camera array including a 3X optical zoom lens, support for Samsung's DEX desktop environment, wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6E, and fast USB-C charging.
Release date: October 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price on the Galaxy S23 FE since Black Friday 2023 when it reached $399.
Reviews: We didn't review the S23 FE, but our sister sites found lots to like about this phone. Tom's Guide gave this phone 3.5 stars. TechRadar gave this phone four stars, and even updated its Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review a few months ago to call out how it still holds up as a worthy contender.
