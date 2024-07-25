Samsung back-to-school offer: Get a free 4K monitor when you buy the Galaxy Book 4 Edge

Samsung's back-to-school sale features incentives for students, faculty, and parents. One deal worth your while throws in a free 43-inch Samsung 4K Smart Monitor M7 with Streaming TV (valued at $500) when you buy the Galaxy Book 4 Edge for $1,349. Plus, get exclusive student pricing when you join the Samsung Education Offers Program using a valid .edu email address.

If you want to start checking items off your back-to-school essentials list, this is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals for the money. Featuring Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge has plenty of useful AI functions to make your computing life easier.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge deal

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: from $1,349 @ Samsung

Get a free 43-inch Samsung 4K Smart Monitor M7 with Streaming TV (valued at $500) when you buy the Galaxy Book 4 Edge directly from Samsung. Join the Samsung Education Offers Program using a valid .edu email address for savings on this laptop. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home

Samsung's Galaxy Book Edge 4 is among the first wave of CoPilot PCs.The Galaxy Book 4 Edge packs a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate which makes it great for streaming content and gaming. Powering the laptop is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

In our lab's Geekbench overall performance tests, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge notched a multi-core of 15,818 and 2,935 for the single-core test. By comparison, it beat the MacBook Pro 14 M3 Pro (14,357 and 3,154, respectively).

With the Galaxy Book 4 Edge 4 as your study buddy, you'll breeze through demanding creative tasks quickly.

And with the free Samsung monitor included in this deal, you can have a dual-screen setup for seamless multitasking. When you're not studying, the monitor's TV-steaming capabilities make it convenient to watch your favorite movies, programs, and games.

Whether you're a college student or remote worker, this Galaxy Book Edge 4 deal offers great value for the price.