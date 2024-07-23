Wow! This Alienware m16 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 GPU just dropped $800 at Best Buy
Save $800 on the Alienware m16 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 graphics.
Best Buy slashes prices on select gaming laptops during its sitewide, "The Great Summer Sale" all week. If you were hoping for a price break on any of Alieware's high-performance gaming rigs, here's your chance to score huge savings.
As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware m16 with RTX 4080 GPU for $1,899. It usually costs $2,699, so that's a massive savings of $800 and one of the best gaming deals I've seen all season.
Though we didn't get our hands on this AMD Ryzen Alienware laptop for testing, we took the latest Alienware m16 R2 for a spin. We found its outstanding gaming power and high productive performance impressive. Although we wish it had a brighter display and longer battery life, we can't deny its powerful gaming prowess.
It's also the lowest price I could find for this specced-out 16-inch Alienware laptop. Best Buy also offers the 18-inch Alienware m18 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,749 ($800 off).
Today's best Alienware m16 gaming laptop deal
Alienware m16 RTX 4080 Gaming Laptop
Was $2,699
Now: $1,899 @ Best Buy
Overview
Now $800 off, the Alienware m16 is priced to move at Best Buy.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Release Date: 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price I could find for this Alienware laptop.
Price comparison: Amazon $2,499
Reviews consensus: Although we didn't test this exact AMD-powered model, we took the latest m16 R2 for a spin. Across our brands, the Alienware m16 is dubbed a portable powerhouse for gaming and productivity.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ (m16 R2)| Tom's Guide: ★★★½ (m16 R2)
Buy it if: You want a big-screen laptop with top-shelf gaming performance.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for solely basic tasks or if it's out of budget. See our best laptops and best cheap gaming laptops buying guides for more options.
