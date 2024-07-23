Wow! This Alienware m16 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 GPU just dropped $800 at Best Buy

Best Buy slashes prices on select gaming laptops during its sitewide, "The Great Summer Sale" all week. If you were hoping for a price break on any of Alieware's high-performance gaming rigs, here's your chance to score huge savings.

As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware m16 with RTX 4080 GPU for $1,899. It usually costs $2,699, so that's a massive savings of $800 and one of the best gaming deals I've seen all season.

Though we didn't get our hands on this AMD Ryzen Alienware laptop for testing, we took the latest Alienware m16 R2 for a spin. We found its outstanding gaming power and high productive performance impressive. Although we wish it had a brighter display and longer battery life, we can't deny its powerful gaming prowess.

It's also the lowest price I could find for this specced-out 16-inch Alienware laptop. Best Buy also offers the 18-inch Alienware m18 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,749 ($800 off).

Today's best Alienware m16 gaming laptop deal