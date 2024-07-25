Enjoy free NFL Sunday Ticket plus massive trade-in offers in Verizon's back-to-school phone deals
Get up to $800 off or snag a free phone, all with free NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube
Verizon's latest phone deals let you save big when you trade in a phone (in any condition) and activate a new line. select phones when you trade in an eligible device in any condition. Save $800 on one of Samsung's latest folding phones — the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 — or score a free Apple iPhone 15 or Samsung Galaxy S24.
Regardless of which phone you choose, Verizon sweetens the deal for football fans with a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV (valued at $449). This limited-time offer applies to NFL Sunday Ticket season 2024-2025 only. These deals are among the best phone deals running right now, especially if you need an extra line and love football.
Verizon spreads out the trade-in credit across 36 months. Eligible plans for this deal are either the Verizon Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. To get the deal, new and existing customers must purchase an eligible new phone and open a new line. You must activate your phone and redeem the NFL Sunday Ticket offer within 60 days of purchase (and no later than December 10, 2024, whichever comes first). Only one deal per eligible phone account.
Learn more about these Verizon deals below.
- Get a Galaxy Watch 7 freew/ the purchase of select Android phones
- Get iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) for $29 a monthw/ the purchase of select iPhones and a tablet trade-in
- Get an iPad Air 13-inch for $14 a month, w/ the purchase of select iPhones and a tablet trade-in
- Get a free Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G w/the purchase of select Android phones
- Verizon MyPlan: Customize you plan and save on the perks you love
Today's best Verizon phone deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: $1,100 $200 @ Verizon w/ trade-in and new line
Purchase the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 6 at Verizon and save up to $800 when you trade in an eligible device and open a new line under a qualifying Verizon Unlimited Plus or Ultimate plan. Your rebate appears on your monthly bill as credits over the course of 36-months. Add $120 for the 512GB version. This deal includes a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV (valued at $449).
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $1,900 $1,100 @ Verizon w/ trade-in and new line
Save $800 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Verizon when you trade-in an eligible device and activate a new line on a qualifying Verizon Unlimited Plus or Ultimate plan. Add $120 for the 512GB version. Your rebate will appear on your monthly bill as credits over the course of 36-months. This deal includes a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. (valued at $449).
Apple iPhone 15: $830 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in and new line
Get a free Apple iPhone 15 with trade-in (in any condition). The deal is for the 128GB model; add $100 for the 256GB version and $300 for the 512GB version. In addition to trading in an eligible phone, you also have to open a new line under Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plans. Your rebate appears on your monthly bill as credits over the course of 36-months. This deal includes a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV (valued at $449).
Samsung Galaxy S24: $830 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in and new line
Save $830 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 at Verizon with trade-in and activate a new line under eligible Verizon Unlimited Ultimate or Unlimited Plus plans. Your savings will appear on your plan's monthly billing statement. This is for the 128GB model; add just $60 to double your storage to 256GB. This deal includes a free subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV (valued at $449).
