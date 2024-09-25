Hurry! The iconic Nintendo Switch OLED just got a rare discount

Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the excellent Nintendo Switch OLED is now on sale for a stellar price. For a limited time, you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED for $299 at Woot, Amazon's daily deals site. It typically costs $349, so that's $50 off and the lowest I've seen for the Switch OLED outside of the eBay marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is rarely discounted and this is one of the best gaming deals I've seen outside of the holidays. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we loved its gorgeous OLED, extensive game library, and powerful speakers. We gave the Nintendo Switch OLED a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

With the Nintendo Switch OLED, you can play at home on the TV or take your games to go. I upgraded to the Switch OLED after upgrading from the Switch Lite and I regret not buying the OLED in the first place.

Over the Switch Lite, the Switch OLED has a larger 7-inch screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, a wide adjustable stand, and a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play. It also has enhanced audio and 64GB of built-in storage which is twice that of the Switch Lite.

If you're looking for a versatile means of gaming at home and on the go, the Nintendo Switch OLED is a wise choice. For more savings like this, browse our pre-Amazon October Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals hub.

Today's Best Nintendo Switch OLED deal