Amazon October Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2024: Best early sales now

Ahead of Amazon’s October Prime Day sale aka Prime Big Deal Days, Nintendo Switch deals are not too shabby today. Amazon's fall sale is officially on Oct.8-9, however, Amazon and other game retailers offer early deals on Nintendo Switch consoles, games, and accessories.

During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Nintendo fans can snag ear holiday discounts on all things Nintendo Switch. Alternative fall sales at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others are expected to offer Nintendo Switch deals alongside Amazon's event,

If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, join Prime now to score big savings during Prime Big Deal Days 2024. Your first 30 days are free and you may cancel your membership at any time. If you decide to continue with your membership, you'll pay $14.99 per month or $139 for a one-year thereafter ($12/month).

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days fall sale starts Oct. 11 at 3 a.m. ET and runs through Oct. 9. Make sure you check out our October Prime Day 2024 hub for more early discounts on mobile tech, gaming, and more.

Early October Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants: $29 $19 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Released on Feb. 28, 2024, Game Mill's TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants is $10 off. From Game Mill Re-experience the 2017 arcade classic with 3 additional stages and 6 additional boss battles! Take control of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, or Raphael in this classic beat-em-up inspired by the cult favorite Turtles in Time. Play with your friends through local co-op and dominate the Foot Clan to foil the Shredder’s maniacal plan.

Sonic Frontiers: $39 $27 @ Amazon

Save $12 on Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers is the grand return to a 3D platformer for everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog. In our Sonic Frontiers demo hands-on, we liked the game's linear levels which felt like classic Sonic. If you're a retro gamer who owned a Game Gear way back when or want to experience Sonic in a whole new way, Sonic Frontiers might spark your interest.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons: $79 $71 @ Amazon

Save $8 on genuine Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Pastel Purple/Pastel Green) in this rare deal (see price in cart) on Amazon. Games come to life through easy-to-use motion controls and HD rumble—advanced vibration features built into each Joy‑Con controller. Price check: Nintendo $79

PDP REALMz Wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (Sonic Green Hill Zone): $59 $39 @ Amazon

One of the best Nintendo Switch deals from Amazon takes $20 off the PDP REALMz Wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (Sonic Green Hill Zone). This officially licensed wireless controller is a cheaper alternative to Nintendo's $70 Switch Pro Controller. It makes a great collectible gift for Sonic fans and features a multi-layered design and a built-in rechargeable battery.

SanDisk 64GB Nintendo Switch microSD Card (2-Pack): $27 $23 @ Amazon

Save $5 on this officially licensed 64GB SanDisk MicroSD card (2-Pack) for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring.

SanDisk 512GB Memory Card: $59 $49 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the 512GB SanDisk MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. This high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.

Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Controller: $49 $41 @ Amazon

Save $8 on the Hori Split Pad Pro — the best handheld Switch controller. This is a great solution for anyone looking for an alternative to Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons. Hori's Joy-Con replacements feature a more ergonomic construction for long gaming sessions in handheld mode.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Charging Dock: $22 $19 @ Amazon

If you have multiple Joy-Cons and you frequently have Switch game nights, this charging dock from PowerA is a super helpful accessory. Your Switch can only charge two Joy-Cons at once, and this charging station lets you charge four at a time.

Nintendo amiibo Link: The Legend of Zelda: $27 $15 @ Amazon

This Nintendo amiibo figure shows Link in his adorable incarnation from the Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening game. In this game, Link has washed ashore on a mysterious island with strange and colorful inhabitants. To escape the island, Link must collect magical instruments and awaken the Wind Fish.

Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $349 @ Best Buy

Beat the holiday rush and buy the Nintendo Switch OLED Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle early for $349 at Amazon. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch OLED Console with White Joy-Cons, a full free game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (valued at $60), and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (valued at $20).

Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition (Japanese Version: $359 $289 @ Walmart

Save $70 on the Japanese version Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition console from Nationwide Distributer via Walmart. I bought the Japanese version Nintendo Switch Scarlet & Violet from this same third-party seller two years ago and have had no issues. It works just the same as the US version and plays all games, so fret not. Get your ink on with the squid-inked Nintendo Switch Splatoon version. While the game isn't included, you still get to live, breathe, and play as a squidling thanks to the vibrant ombre-colored joycons, and cute squidling and octoling patterns on both the front and back of the device.