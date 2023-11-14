Meta Quest Black Friday deals 2023 —shop early discounts now

The Oculus Quest 2 (now called Meta Quest 2) is one of the best VR headsets you can get this Black Friday 2023. In our Meta Quest 2 review , we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. Long-story-short: we gave the Oculus Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

But that's not all! Meta's v55 update for Quest 2 promises an increase in CPU performance of up to 25 percent and a lofty 19 percent increase in GPU speed. The Quest Pro will also see a similar boost in CPU performance alongside a GPU rise of 11 percent.

Meta has also enabled Dynamic Resolution Scaling (DRS) for both the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, allowing games to adjust resolutions on the fly to maintain a smoother framerate during more graphically intensive moments. The results of these changes will be an overall smoother experience both in-game and while using the Quest’s UI and richer content for both Quest headsets, which makes them a prime target for Black Friday deals.

If your pockets are a little deeper, the Meta Quest 3 brings a sleeker design, more powerful CPU, and extra memory to the party, resulting in a virtually seamless mixed reality experience.

Meta Quest Black Friday deals

Meta Quest 2: $299 @249 @ Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is $50 off at Best Buy. Formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the price. It enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest with its lightweight, comfortable fit, crisp graphics and expanded social and sharing features. Price check: Amazon $249