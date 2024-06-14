MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro hits new price low for Father's Day weekend

Apple's MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is one of the best laptops for power users who want portability. Following its October 2023, launch, the M3 MacBook Pro has earned accolades from tech reviewers.

Based on our tests, it is Apple's most powerful pro-grade series yet and a worthy upgrade from the M2 MacBook Pro.

This Father's Day weekend, you can snag the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip for $1,699 at Amazon. Normally $1.999, that's $300 off and the lowest price ever for this particular MacBook. If you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day in July for a price break, it's one of the best early Prime Day MacBook deals you can get now. I don't see its price going any lower than this next month.

Over the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, the M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.

At $300 off, MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip is now closer to the affordable end of the price spectrum. If cost had you on the fence about picking one up before, now's the time to leap.

Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Pro deal