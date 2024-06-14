MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro hits new price low for Father's Day weekend
Apple's MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro gets $300 price cut for the first-time
Apple's MacBook Pro with M3 Pro is one of the best laptops for power users who want portability. Following its October 2023, launch, the M3 MacBook Pro has earned accolades from tech reviewers.
Based on our tests, it is Apple's most powerful pro-grade series yet and a worthy upgrade from the M2 MacBook Pro.
This Father's Day weekend, you can snag the 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip for $1,699 at Amazon. Normally $1.999, that's $300 off and the lowest price ever for this particular MacBook. If you don't want to wait for Amazon Prime Day in July for a price break, it's one of the best early Prime Day MacBook deals you can get now. I don't see its price going any lower than this next month.
Over the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, the M3 Pro-charged MacBook Pro delivers stronger performance and supports more unified memory. It's perfect for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.
At $300 off, MacBook Pro with M3 Pro Chip is now closer to the affordable end of the price spectrum. If cost had you on the fence about picking one up before, now's the time to leap.
Today's best MacBook Pro with M3 Pro deal
14" Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro
Was: $1,999
Now: $1,699 Amazon
Lowest price! This most epic MacBook deal knocks a whopping $300 off on the fantastic Apple MacBook Pro 14 with M3 Pro Chip.
Launch date: October 2023
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro. It beats its previous lowest-ever price by $150.
Features: Display: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display CPU: Apple M3 Pro 12-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine RAM: 18GB Unified GPU: Apple M3 Pro 14-core GPU, Storage: 512GB SSD
Price check: B&H $1,699 | Best Buy $1,799
Reviews: The MacBook Pro M3 series has only improved with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro chip, which delivers better overall productivity and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (M3 Pro Max)
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer primarily for creating documents, sending emails, and watching YouTube videos. See our best laptop buying guide to find a machine that fits your use case.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.