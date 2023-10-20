Our beloved M2 MacBook Pro 14 sees $200 price drop in early Black Friday deal

Apple M2 MacBook Pro 14

Was: $1,999

Now: $1,799 @ B&H

Overview:

B&H takes $200 off the excellent M2 MacBook Pro 14

Key features: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.

Product launched: Jan. 2023

Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for the M2 MacBook Pro 14. It hit an all-time low price of $1,699 in Sept. 2023 in a B&H flash deal.

Price comparison: Amazon $1,867 (used) | Best Buy $1,999

Reviews consensus: Most reviews agree that the M2 MacBook Pro 14 delivers strong performance and impressive battery life.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½

Buy it if: You're a student or traveling professional who wants a laptop to keep up with your productivity demands. The M2 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro's configuration is also suitable for video editing and gaming.

Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop solely for browsing the web, creating docs, and streaming videos.