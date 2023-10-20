Our beloved M2 MacBook Pro 14 sees $200 price drop in early Black Friday deal
Apple's M2 MacBook Pro 14 is one of the best laptops we've tested and rated. It's also the choice notebook PC for power-users who require top shelf performance. If you're a college student or work professional looking for a price break on the latest MacBook Pro, this deal is for you.
Currently, the M2 MacBook Pro 14 is on sale for $1,799 at B&H. That's $200 below it's regular retail of $1,999. It's not the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook, however, it's still a nice savings. If you need to pick up a MacBook asap, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get before Black Friday. As a cheaper alternative, B&H also offers the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 for $1,049 ($250 off). Amazon and Best Buy mirror this deal.
Today's best M2 MacBook Pro 14 deal
Apple M2 MacBook Pro 14
Was:
$1,999
Now: $1,799 @ B&H
Overview:
B&H takes $200 off the excellent M2 MacBook Pro 14
Key features: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD.
Product launched: Jan. 2023
Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for the M2 MacBook Pro 14. It hit an all-time low price of $1,699 in Sept. 2023 in a B&H flash deal.
Price comparison: Amazon $1,867 (used) | Best Buy $1,999
Reviews consensus: Most reviews agree that the M2 MacBook Pro 14 delivers strong performance and impressive battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You're a student or traveling professional who wants a laptop to keep up with your productivity demands. The M2 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro's configuration is also suitable for video editing and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop solely for browsing the web, creating docs, and streaming videos.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.