Hurry! The MacBook Pro 14 with M2 Pro just dropped $300

The MacBook Pro 14 with M2 Pro just dropped $300 in a surprise limited time flash deal. If you act fast, you can snag this best in class laptop for a rock-bottom price.

Today only, you can get the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro for $1,699 at B&H. It typically costs $1,999, so you're saving $300 with this deal. This marks a new all-time low price for this particular MacBook Pro making it one of the best MacBook deals of 2023.

Today's best MacBook Pro deal

Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,699 @ B&H

Save $300 on the 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. This deal ends Sept. 8.

Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro is its best pro-grade MacBook release to date. This particular model on sale has a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip review, we were floored by its impressive performance, 14+ hour battery life, and generous amount of ports. We also praise its vibrant, crisp display and outstanding speakers. We give the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

In Geekbench 5.4 overall performance tests, the 2023 MacBook with M2 Pro scored a high with 14,965. This beats the premium laptop average of 6,173 and scrapes competitors like the Asus ZenBook 14X (12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 11,142), Dell XPS 13 Plus (Intel Core i7-1280P CPU, 10,621) and the Acer Swift 5 (Core i7-1260P CPU, 9,859).

Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, and 0.6-inches thin, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro is heavyweight, yet fairly portable. It's slightly heavier but just as thin as the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches), Dell XPS 13 Plus (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Acer Swift 5 (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches). Connectivity-wise, the 2023 MacBook Pro 14 is outfitted with 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack, and SDXC card reader.

B&H's MacBook Pro with M2 Pro deal ends Sept. 8, so act fast!