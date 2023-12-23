Lenovo's Yoga 9i is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop and it just dropped $400 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8

Was: $1,399

Now: $999 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $400 on the Lenovo Yoga 9i during Best Buy's sale. Plus, it includes a stylus for taking notes, sketching and marking up documents on the fly.

Features: 14-inch 2.8K OLED (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 90Hz touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Lenovo Precision Pen, 1080P IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home, 3 month Xbox Game Pass subscription

Release date: April 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we could for this configuration Lenovo Yoga 9i

Price comparison: Lenovo $1,049

Reviews: In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and Editor's Choice award for its stunning 2.8K OLED screen, top tier performance, and crazy-fast SSD. We also liked its loud, impactful speakers and thought its battery life was decent.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a versatile and secure 2-in-1 laptop for productivity. The included Lenovo Precision Pen is great for taking notes, sketching and marking up documents on the fly.

Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming or solely for general use. If you don't want tablet functionality or have no use for a stylus, this is not the laptop for you.