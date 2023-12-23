Lenovo's Yoga 9i is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop and it just dropped $400 at Best Buy
The Lenovo Yoga 9i is the best 2-in-1 laptop to buy — and that's on that. It's our #1 pick for its gorgeous OLED display, solid productivity performance and great battery life. It's no wonder it had a cameo in an episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta featuring Kandi Burruss.
During Best Buy's Last Minute Sales Event, our favorite convertible laptop can be yours for hundreds less. For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga 9i OLED for $999 at Best Buy. Traditionally priced at $1,399, that's a staggering $400 discount and undercuts Lenovo's direct price by $50.
This the lowest price we could find for this Lenovo Yoga 9i configuration. It's one of the best end-of-year laptop deals you can get.
Today's best Lenovo Yoga 9i deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
Was:
$1,399
Now: $999 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Save $400 on the Lenovo Yoga 9i during Best Buy's sale. Plus, it includes a stylus for taking notes, sketching and marking up documents on the fly.
Features: 14-inch 2.8K OLED (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 90Hz touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Lenovo Precision Pen, 1080P IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home, 3 month Xbox Game Pass subscription
Release date: April 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we could for this configuration Lenovo Yoga 9i
Price comparison: Lenovo $1,049
Reviews: In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and Editor's Choice award for its stunning 2.8K OLED screen, top tier performance, and crazy-fast SSD. We also liked its loud, impactful speakers and thought its battery life was decent.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ |TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a versatile and secure 2-in-1 laptop for productivity. The included Lenovo Precision Pen is great for taking notes, sketching and marking up documents on the fly.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming or solely for general use. If you don't want tablet functionality or have no use for a stylus, this is not the laptop for you.
