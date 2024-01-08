Lenovo Winter Clearance sale: Up to 75% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1 laptops and more

It's CES week and the Lenovo Winter Clearance sale knocks up to 65% off select laptops, tablets, peripherals and PC accessories. One fantastic deal drops the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 to just $948 via coupon, "THINKWINTER2". It normally costs $2,709, so that's a massive savings of $1,761. This is the lowest price we could find for this particular 2-in-1 laptop and one of the best laptop deals of the new year. This 2-in-1 Windows Pro laptop ships with its own built-in pen for taking notes and marking up documents on the fly.

If you're on a smaller budget, consider the AMD-powered Lenovo Yoga 6 for $599 ($260 off). We took this convertible laptop for a spin and gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid performance, cool denim fabric top cover and great battery life. This deal includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass (valued at $25).

From now through Jan. 14, save up to 75% on Lenovo ThinkPad laptop and workstations, IdeaPad, Yoga 2-in-1s, and Chromebooks. Plus, save up to $750 on Lenovo Legion gaming laptops including the excellent Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8. If you want to add a new tablet to your gadget collection this year, save up $140 off the Lenovo Tab series. Prices start at just $79.

Lenovo's limited quantity deals are going fast so don't hesitate too long.

Lenovo ThinkPad

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7: $2,709 $948 @ Lenovo

Save 65% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 via coupon, "THINKWINTER2" at checkout. This 2-in-1 laptop is powered by Windows Pro and features an integrated stylus pen for taking notes and marking up documents on the fly. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Window 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5: $1,409 $661 @ Lenovo

Save $748 on the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 (2023) via coupon, "WINTERCLEAR24" at checkout. In our ThinkPad E14 Gen 5 review we called it one of the best workflow-pushing hyper portable business laptops on the market. Now 53% off, it's one of the best business laptops under $700. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200 ) 300-nit display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512 GB SSD, 1080p RGB camera with mic and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4: $2,529 $1,138 @ Lenovo

Save $1,390 on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 via coupon, "THINKWINTER2" at checkout. Students and work professionals will benefit from this laptop's high performance, durability and security. While we didn't test it, ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 customer reviews rate it 4.4 out of 5-stars for its sleek, portable design, top tier performance and beautiful anti-glare display. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit display, Intel Core i5-1345U vPro 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p FHD camera with dual mic and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo IdeaPad

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i: $930 $645 @ Lenovo

Save $280 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i. It's one of the best laptops for remote workers, college students and anyone else looking for a solid laptop. Portable, sleek and thin, it packs a large 16-inch 2.5K display for a color-rich vibrant viewing experience. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mic and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i RTX 3050: $1,499 $949 @ Lenovo

The 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i is $550 off during Lenovo's Winter Clearance Sale. Featuring Intel's powerful 13th Gen Intel CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 graphics, the IdeaPad Pro 5i is an excellent machine for those who need fast, zippy productivity performance

and a solid gaming machine for play. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 350-nit 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, 1080p RGB/IR hybrid camera with dual mic, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Yoga

Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1: $859 $599 @ Lenovo

Save $260 on the 13-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 during the Lenovo winter clearance sale. One of the best 2-in-1 laptops for homework and work from home, it's powerful, secure and durable. In our Lenovo Yoga 6 review, we gave it 4 out of 5-stars for its solid performance, cool denim fabric top cover and great battery life. Features: 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, fingerprint reader, Windows Home

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1: $1,339 $999 @ Lenovo

The flexible Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop is reduced by $340 for a limited time. We recommend the Lenovo Yoga 7i for its great performance, punchy audio, long-lasting battery and fast SSD. Versatile, powerful, durable and secure, the Yoga 7i is more than adequate for work, school and everything else. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400 nit touchscreen, Lenovo Digital Pen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR/RGB hybrid camera with dual mic and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro

Lenovo Legion & LOQ

Lenovo LOQ 16 RTX 4050: $1,119 $839 @ Lenovo

Save $360 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4050. Plus get 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass (valued at $25). Great for students and remote workers, it has a built-in 1080p camera with dual mic and privacy shutter for zoom calls. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 512GB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mics and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Gen 8 RTX 4050: $1,299 $929 @ Lenovo

Save $370 on the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i if you're looking for a cheaper Legion Pro 5i alternative. Given the specs, this in an exceptional value for the price. The pricier Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro, earned a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display and performance impressive. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit 144Hz touch display, AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 RTX 4060: $1,759 $1,299 @ Lenovo

Save $460 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i with RTX 4060 and get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for free (valued at $25). In our Lenovo Legion 5i Pro review, we praise its excellent design and style, immersive display and solid performance. Although we wish it had better speakers, overall it's a good mid-tier gaming laptop. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 240Hz display, HDR 400 support, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mic and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Tab

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3: $209 $159 @ Lenovo

Save up to $50 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 for getting thing done and all your content consumption needs. Features: 10.6-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core processor, 4GB RAM,8MP auto-focusing rear camera, 8MP front camera, 64GB of storage, Android 12

Lenovo Tab P12: $349 $299 @ Lenovo

Save $50 on the Lenovo Tab P12. Powered by Android 13, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and Wi-Fi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Lenovo Tab M9: $149 $99 @ Lenovo

Save $50, the Lenovo Tab M9 is the ideal tablet for on the go use. Stream your favorite TV series and movies on a bright, colorful display and enjoy immersive sound. At just under $100, the Tab M9 is a budget-friendly iPad alternative. Features: 9-inch HD (1340 x 800) 400-nit touchscreen, Dolby Atmos dual speakers, MediaTek Helio G80 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP auto-focusing rear camera, 2MP front camera, Android 12

Lenovo Tab M8 Gen 4: $109 $79 @ Lenovo

At regular price, the 4th generation Lenovo Tab M8 is one of the best budget tablets around. This tablet packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Lenovo Monitors

32" Lenovo ThinkVision P32p-20 Monitor: $1,034 $599 @ Lenovo

Ideal for tech-savvy work professionals and creatives, the ThinkVision P32p-20 is one the most crisp 4K displays around. Easily connect to peripherals through the monitor's ample array of ports. What's more, it's factory-calibrated color accuracy provides a feast for the eyes. Features: 31.5-inch (3840 x 2160) 300-nit 60Hz display 350 nit WLED display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 3x USB 3.2 ports,