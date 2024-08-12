Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Ultra 5 CPU drops to $1,440 in exclusive back-to-school deal

Lenovo's back-to-school sale slashes up to 45% off its ultraportable Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. If want a durable, biometric-secure laptop that can keep up with coursework and video conferencing, Lenovo's ThinkPad series has you covered.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for $1,440 with coupon, "BTSTHINKSALE4 at checkout. It normally costs $2,619 so that's 45% off which is a staggering $1,179 in savings. This is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals from Lenovo's sale.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we praise its excellent performance, sleek design, and stunning display. Although you'll have to do some system tweaks to squeeze more battery life out of it, it's a capable premium laptop for students and teachers alike.

Packing the latest Intel Core Ultra series processor, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 easily juggled 24 Google Chrome apps and a handful of YouTube videos without slowing down. On the Geekbench 6.2 overall performance test, the X1 Carbon scored 11,638, which surpasses the average premium laptop (8,423).

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal