Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Ultra 5 CPU drops to $1,440 in exclusive back-to-school deal
Lenovo's back-to-school sale slashes up to 45% off its ultraportable Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12. If want a durable, biometric-secure laptop that can keep up with coursework and video conferencing, Lenovo's ThinkPad series has you covered.
Right now, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for $1,440 with coupon, "BTSTHINKSALE4 at checkout. It normally costs $2,619 so that's 45% off which is a staggering $1,179 in savings. This is one of the best back-to-school laptop deals from Lenovo's sale.
In our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 review, we praise its excellent performance, sleek design, and stunning display. Although you'll have to do some system tweaks to squeeze more battery life out of it, it's a capable premium laptop for students and teachers alike.
Packing the latest Intel Core Ultra series processor, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 easily juggled 24 Google Chrome apps and a handful of YouTube videos without slowing down. On the Geekbench 6.2 overall performance test, the X1 Carbon scored 11,638, which surpasses the average premium laptop (8,423).
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p IR + RGB camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Windows 11 Pro
Release date: December 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.
Laptop Mag: ★★★½ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a durable, biometrics-secure laptop for college home office, or business. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU, and Intel integrated graphics, alongside Intel's new NPU which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for demanding graphics handling. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is ideal for the office, remote workers, and traveling business professionals. If you want a PC primarily for gaming, video editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks, a gaming notebook or creator laptop is best for you.
