Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 gets first price cut, save $675

Take $675 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Core Ultra 7
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 boasts the latest Intel Core Ultra CPU and system enhancing AI. Top shelf hardware comes at a high price, yet a sweet discount provides some solace. Right now, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 for $2,703 at Lenovo via coupon, "X1CARBONG12". Typically $3,379, that's $675 in savings and the first markdown we've seen on this Lenovo laptop.
Of course, this marks the first discount ever for this latest Lenovo laptop since its Dec. 2023 release. This is one of the best laptop deals you'll find during Lenovo's Presidents Day sale preview.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
Was:
$3,379
Now:$2,703 @ Lenovo
Price drop! For a limited time, save $675 on the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with coupon,"X1CARBONG12" at checkout.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Release date: December 2023
Price check: N/A
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.
Reviews: We didn't test it, however, we reviewed the Intel Core i7-1355U-charged ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It earned an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its remarkably lightweight design, fast SSD, and great battery life. In terms of performance, we expect the Gen 12 to surpass its predecessor given its upgraded Intel Core Ultra CPU 16-core CPU.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (Gen 11)
Buy it if: You want a durable and reliable laptop for school, home office or business. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU, Intel integrated Arc GPU, alongside Intel's new NPU which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for demanding graphics handling. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is ideal for the office, remote workers and traveling business professionals. If you want a PC primarily for gaming, video-editing and other graphics intensive tasks, a gaming notebook or creator laptop is best for you.
