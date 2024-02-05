Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 gets first price cut, save $675

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12

Was: $3,379

Now:$2,703 @ Lenovo

Price drop! For a limited time, save $675 on the latest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 with coupon,"X1CARBONG12" at checkout.

Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

Release date: December 2023

Price check: N/A

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration.

Reviews: We didn't test it, however, we reviewed the Intel Core i7-1355U-charged ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It earned an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its remarkably lightweight design, fast SSD, and great battery life. In terms of performance, we expect the Gen 12 to surpass its predecessor given its upgraded Intel Core Ultra CPU 16-core CPU.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ (Gen 11)

Buy it if: You want a durable and reliable laptop for school, home office or business. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 packs the latest Meteor Lake Intel Core Ultra CPU, Intel integrated Arc GPU, alongside Intel's new NPU which works in tandem with AI to improve performance and battery life.

Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for demanding graphics handling. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is ideal for the office, remote workers and traveling business professionals. If you want a PC primarily for gaming, video-editing and other graphics intensive tasks, a gaming notebook or creator laptop is best for you.