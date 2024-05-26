Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED gaming laptop with RTX 4060 gets huge $480 price cut for Memorial Day

Memorial Day sales are on dominating the long weekend with huge discounts on today's best tech. If gaming laptop prices had you hesitant about investing in one, here's a deal you might like.

Currently, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED Gaming Laptop RTX 4060 GPU is on sale for $999 at Best Buy. Its lowest price ever — that's $480 in savings as it typically costs $1,479. If I wanted a portable gaming PC, this is one of the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals I would buy in a heartbeat.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Slim 5 deal

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop: $1,479 $999 @ Best Buy

One of the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals at Best Buy takes $480 off the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with RTX 4060 graphics. This cheaper Legion Pro 5i alternative offers an exceptional value for the price. Features: 14.5-inch (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz OLED display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the Legion Slim 5i Pro is a best-seller for good reason. The laptop we're spotlighting features a 14.5-inch (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz OLED display and is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB RAM. For intensive graphics applications handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM.

Though we didn't get a chance test this exact model. we gave the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display, and performance impressive. We expect Legion Slim 5 in this deal to be on par.

At nearly $500 off, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 OLED is a no-brainer if you're looking for a sub-$1000 gaming laptop. Best Buy didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so I recommend you grab it while you still can.