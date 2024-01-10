Lenovo Legion 9i deal knocks $620 off the coolest RTX 4080 gaming laptop around

The Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 is the world's first gaming laptop to house a dedicated cooling system. High performance AI-tuned rigs don't come cheap, which is why we're excited to share this epic Lenovo deal with you.

As part of the sale, save $620 on the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 at Lenovo via coupon,"EXTRA5" at checkout. It normally costs $3,869, so this code drops it down to $3,249. This is the lowest price we've seen for this powerful Lenovo gaming laptop. If that's too rich for your blood, you can get the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 4080 for $2,436 with code, "EXTRA5".

If you want a powerful system for gaming and creating, these are two of the best gaming laptops deals in town.

Today's best Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop deal