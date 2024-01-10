Lenovo Legion 9i deal knocks $620 off the coolest RTX 4080 gaming laptop around
Save $620 on the Lenovo Legion 9i with RTX 4080
The Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 is the world's first gaming laptop to house a dedicated cooling system. High performance AI-tuned rigs don't come cheap, which is why we're excited to share this epic Lenovo deal with you.
As part of the sale, save $620 on the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 at Lenovo via coupon,"EXTRA5" at checkout. It normally costs $3,869, so this code drops it down to $3,249. This is the lowest price we've seen for this powerful Lenovo gaming laptop. If that's too rich for your blood, you can get the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 4080 for $2,436 with code, "EXTRA5".
If you want a powerful system for gaming and creating, these are two of the best gaming laptops deals in town.
Today's best Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop deal
Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 RTX 4080
Was:
$3,869
Now: $3,249 @ Lenovo
Overview:
Take $620 off the base model Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 with RTX 4080 via coupon, "EXTRA5" at checkout. This deal is bundled with 1 free year of Legion Ultimate Support with Onsite (valued at $69). Ideal for gamers and creators, the Legion 9i Gen 8 is an absolute powerhouse machine.
Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000), 1200-nit 165Hz Mini-LED display, HDR 1000 support, Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB of dedicated RAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mic, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home
Product launched: Sept. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we could find for the Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8
Price comparison: Lenovo exclusive
Reviews: In our Lenovo Legion 9i Gen 8 hands-on review, we praise its unique Forged Carbon design, built-in liquid-cooling system and best-in-class RGB keyboard.
Buy it if: You want a laptop for AAA gaming at high frame rates and power-hungry graphics intensive creative tasks.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop solely for internet browsing, creating docs and streaming YouTube videos
