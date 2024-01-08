The future of gaming is AI in Lenovo’s updated Legion line-up

Lenovo’s Legion line-up of gaming laptops is getting a major overhaul with the latest Raptor Lake Refresh Intel chips and Lenovo’s own AI Engine to make gaming and content creation even simpler on the Legion platform.

The Legion 9i remains the top-tier gaming laptop of this family of notebooks, while the Legion Pro 7i and 5i leverage AI power to make the most of FPS games and competitive esports titles.

The Legion 7i and Legion 5i remain solidly good configurations for gamers who also like to use their gaming laptops for STEM apps or general productivity — further expanding on the impressive versatility of these awesome machines.

CES 2024: Lenovo Legion 9i

The new edition of the Legion 9i offers Lenovo’s LA3-P AI chip and Scenario Detection software to adjust power to the CPU and GPU to increase performance based on what the user is doing. The 9i also features Smart FPS which tracks power usage between hardware components and frame output while gaming to optimize CPU and GPU power to increase FPS in games.

The LA3-P AI chip is fantastic for immersive gaming, leveraging Lightning Audio Sync to link the laptop’s RGB lights with the sound along with Legion Aurora Sync to synchronize what is displayed on screen with the keyboard and environmental RGB.

Gamers also have access to Smart Control to quickly switch between preset power modes or use Lenovo Vantage to customize fan speed controls, thermal mode settings, and other AI capabilities for an astounding amount of customization control.

The Lenovo Legion 9i will be available in configurations that cap out with the Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, an uber-powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

The Legion 9i also houses a 3.2K 165Hz mini-LED PureSight display, Lenovo Legion’s TrueStrike keyboard with 1.5mm of keytravel, and a forged carbon top cover that is unique to each laptop.

Legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 5i

The Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i are designed with competition in mind, targeting eSports players and streamers who need speed and accuracy in their gaming rig.

The Legion Pro 7i and 5i can support up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Both platforms can also support a display panel of up to a 16-inch WQXGA IPS with 240Hz refresh rate, PureSight, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage.

The Legion Pro 7i features the Coldfront: Vapor chamber thermals on all configurations, allowing the laptops to support up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. The Coldfront thermals in the Legion Pro 5i can support up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

The Legion Pro 5i also features Lenovo’s LA1 AI chip to power the Lenovo AI Engine+ to help monitor in-game frames per-second and dynamically adjust power routing and fan curves to maintain the highest performance output.

Both lines feature Lenovo’s TrueStrike keyboards with four switchable keycaps. The Legion Pro 7i features per-key Legion Spectrum RGB lighting, with the Legion Pro 5i features 4-zone Spectrum RGB. The Legion Pro 7i also features a dedicated key for Windows Copilot, so you’ve got easy access to the new AI assistant.

Legion 7i and Legion 5i

For gamers who don’t need top-of-the-line gear or specialized FPS systems, the Legion 7i and Legion 5i are designed to handle a variety of tasks from the processor-intensive apps required for STEM studies to high-end gaming. Lenovo has even thrown their LA AI chips into the Legion 7i and 5i lines to help gamers customize and fine-tune the performance of their laptop as they see fit.

The Legion 7i’s LA AI chip supports Scenario Detection, Smart FPS, and Smart Control. All accessible through Lenovo Vantage. The Legion 5i’s LA AI chip supports Smart Control for quick power profile switching.

These laptops come in a variety of shades and a design that doesn’t scream “gaming laptop” so you can use it as a business or school laptop when you aren’t busy gaming.

The Lenovo Legion 7i and 5i support Intel processors up to the Intel Core i9-14900HX, NVIDIA GPUs up to the RTX 4070, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Legion 7i features a TrueStrike keyboard with per-key RGB and a Windows Copilot key, while the Legion 5i supports a TrueStrike keyboard with 4-zone RGB.