Walmart's Cyber Monday sale drops the Acer Aspire 3 with Ryzen 7 to a shockingly low $299

Leave it to Cyber Monday to roll out shocking deals on laptops. I've been covering Cyber Monday deals for six years and the discounts never cease to amaze me.

Case in point, you can get the Acer Aspire 3 Ryzen 7 Laptop for just $299 with Walmart Plus. That's $95 under its former price and a solid discount considering this laptop is listed as $599 at Acer.

This marks a new price low for this configuration and one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals of 2024.

Don't let the cheap price fool you. By no means is performance sacrificed for price.

Besides AMD's powerful Ryzen 7 8-core processor, it has 16GB of RAM, 512GB of ample SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display. It's rare to see a laptop of this configuration priced so cheaply, it begs me to wonder if this is a mistake.

If you don't have Walmart Plus, sign up now for half the price so as not to miss out on this unbeatable deal

Best Acer Aspire 3 Cyber Monday deal

Walmart+ Early Access deal Acer Aspire 3: was $393 now $299 at Walmart One of the best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals knocks $95 off ($300 off list) the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-44P). Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD. Release date: 2023 Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this Acer Aspire 3. Price comparison: Amazon $437 (via third-party seller) Buy if: You're looking for a sub-$300 laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance. This Acer Aspire 3 configuration is more than capable of juggling multiple apps at a time. Don't buy if: You want a laptop for graphics-intensive tasks like AAA gaming at high refresh rates or editing huge media files.