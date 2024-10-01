Newegg TechTober sale knocks up to $950 off Acer, Gigabyte, and MSI gaming laptops

Newegg's TechTober fall sale kicks off the month of October with major discounts sitewide. For a limited time, save up to $950 on select gaming laptops by Acer, Gigabyte, and MSI.

One of the best gaming laptop deals at Newegg right now drops the MSI Sword 16 HX RTX 4070 for $1,299 ($300 off). This deal includes a free full-game download of Star Wars Outlaws (valued at $70). Like its pricier sibling, the MSI Raider 18HX, the Sword 16 offers powerful performance and graphics that PC gamers of all levels can respect.

If you're on a smaller budget, consider the Acer Nitro V 15 for $1,099 ($200 off). Though we didn't test it, Acer Nitro V 15 reviews average 5 out of 5 stars at Newegg. Satisfied customers praise the laptop's super responsive, crisp display, backlit RPG keyboard, flexible case, and gaming performance.

If you're looking for a sub-$800 machine, you might be interested in knowing that the MSI Cyborg 15 with RTX 4050 is on sale for $799 ($200 off) at Newegg. Although we didn't get to test this exact laptop, based on our experience reviewing MSI laptops, we find they typically deliver powerful graphics and overall performance.

This configuration is more than adequate for gaming, video editing, content consumption, and everyday tasks.

Newegg TechTober gaming laptop deals

MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4050 Laptop: $999 $799 @ Newegg

Newegg TechTober takes $200 off MSI Cyborg RTX 4050 gaming laptop. Though we didn't test it, in our hands-on review of the MSI Cyborg 15, we were impressed by its unique, thin, and lightweight design. It features an attractive translucent exterior that lets you see its internal mechanisms. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 ) 144Hz display, Intel i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD

Acer Nitro V 15 RTX 4060 Laptop: $1,299 $1,099 @ Newegg

Launched in May 2024, the Acer Nitro V is now $200 off during Newegg's TechTober sale. Though we didn't test it, reviews from happy Newegg customers rated the Nitro V 5 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's super responsive, crisp display, backlit RPG keyboard, flexible case, and gaming performance. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 ) 144Hz display, Intel i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD

Gigabyte G6X 16 RTX 4060 Laptop: $1,499 $1,249 @ Newegg

Newegg's TechTober sale takes $250 off the Gigabyte G6X 9KG 16 RTX 4060 gaming laptop. In our Gigabyte G6X 16 review, we liked its bright display as well as its strong performance and graphics. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 2TB SSD

MSI Thin A15 RTX 4060 Laptop: $1,199 $999 @ Newegg

For a limited time, the MSI Thin A15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop is $200 off at Newegg. While we didn't get a chance to test it, we tested several MSI laptops and found they deliver powerful graphics and overall performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD