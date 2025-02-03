Apple's M2 MacBook Air crashes to record low price of $799 ahead of M4 MacBook Air launch

I track deals for a living and I just found an unbeatable deal on the M2 MacBook Air ahead of Apple's M4 MacBook Air launch. Right now, you can get the M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD for an all time low price of $799. To get this deal price at checkout, tick Amazon's on-page coupon before you add to cart.

This particular M2 MacBook Air usually costs $1,199 so that's a massive $400 off and marks a new price low for Apple's previous-gen laptop. Hands-down, this is one of the best MacBook Air deals I've seen yet.

Succeeded last year by the M3 MacBook Air, the 2022 M2 MacBook Air remains one of the best laptops worth buying in 2025. In our M2 MacBook Air review, we gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its solid performance, bright, colorful display, and impressive 14-hour battery life.

Performance-wise, the MacBook Air M2 8-core processor handled just about everything that came its way during testing. Our reviewer fired up 60 tabs in Google Chrome with several Google Docs, Sheets and Presentations, YouTube and several news sites running simultaneously.

The MacBook Air M2 showed no signs of slowdown or lag. The M2 Air also crushed synthetic benchmarks and hit a score of 8,919 which obliterated the premium laptop average of 6,064.

If you want a laptop that can keep up with your college coursework or everyday workload, the M2 MacBook Air is a portable powerhouse.

Now priced at just under $800, the M2 MacBook Air is a no-brainer if you don't want to spend $1,000 on the forthcoming M4 MacBook Air.

Today's best M2 MacBook Air deal