Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $50 — 7 early discounts to shop now

Amazon's Big Spring Sale starts on March 25, however, it's not too early to save. While browsing the online retailer's plethora of discounts today, I found seven early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals to shop now.

One early deal offers the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for $44.99. It typically retails for $60, so that's $15 off and one of the best cheap tablet deals you can get.

For just under $45, you're getting a 7-inch touchscreen, 2Ghz 4-core processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB of microSD-expandable storage, USB-C 2.0 connectivity, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a full charge.

If you want an affordable tablet for consuming content, you can't go wrong with the Fire 7 Tablet.

And that's just one of the best early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $50. See more of my favorite discounts below.

Early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals under $50

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $60 now $45 at Amazon Save $15 on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet. This is the smallest member of Amazon’s family of tablets. The latest refresh adds a bit more power and a lot more battery life to the remarkably affordable slate.

Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Save $20 on Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones at Amazon. They offer many features including custom 40mm drivers, Anker's proprietary BassUp technology, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Regarding comfort, the headphones' earcups use memory foam for a pillow-soft fit.

Sony WH-CH520 Headphones: was $79 now $38 at Amazon Save $41 on Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones. They feature 30mm drivers, a built-in mic, and up to 50 hours of battery life on a full charge. For hands-free help, they support Google Assistant and Siri.

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $44 at Amazon Amazon spring savings are here with $25 off the Luna Wireless Controller. This high-performance game controller is designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Belkin USB-C Docking Station: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Save $20 on this Belkin USB-C Docking Station. Today's laptops often don't offer the number or variety of ports you want. Make up for the ports you're missing with a docking station like this one. It includes an HDMI 1.4 port, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. With this docking station, you can hook up a 4K display at 30Hz and a few key peripherals.

TOZO Hybrid Wireless Earbuds.: was $55 now $39 at Amazon Amazon's on-page coupon takes $28 off TOZO Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds. They feature a maximum noise reduction depth of 45dB, six built-in mics for clear calls, and are IPX8 water-resistant. On a full charge, they last up to 59 hours with the included LED display-enabled charging case.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 at Amazon Save $20 on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Compared to the previous version, it's 25% more powerful, supports Wi-Fi 6 for smoother streaming, and has 2GB of memory. It's a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation of your favorite streaming apps. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

When does Amazon’s Big Spring Sale start?

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale starts on March 25 and runs through March 31. If you’re considering giving your collection of gadgets a spring refresh, it’s a great opportunity to save on tech essentials.

What’s on sale during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

Products from every category will see discounts during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale — electronics included.

Expect fantastic spring savings on top-rated tech from various brands including laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, headphones, gaming, and more.

Do I need Amazon Prime to shop Amazon’s Big Spring Sale deals?

In short, no. You do not need Amazon Prime to shop during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. However, Amazon typically offers Prime-exclusive deals for membership holders.

During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, these unique offers will be labeled as a Prime Spring Deal. Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. As a courtesy, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial so you can test the waters before you decide to commit.

How do I find the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals?

From March 25-31, you’ll find the best mobile tech and gaming deals from Amazon’s spring sale in our Amazon Big Spring Sale hub .