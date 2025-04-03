Score! The latest Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop with RTX 5080 GPU is already $600 off

Save $600 on the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 RTX 5080 gaming laptop.

Gigabyte's Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series gaming laptops are now available for purchase and/or preorder at select retailers. If you thought it was impossible to find a discount on a new RTX 5080 GPU-laptop, I bring good news.

One retailer is already offering a hefty first-time discount on one of Gigabyte's 2025 gaming laptop series.

Right now at Micro Center near you, you'll find the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 with RTX 5080 GPU on sale for $2,499. Normally, this gaming laptop would set you back a smooth $3,099, so that's a whopping $600 in savings.

Of course this is the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

Micro Center also offers the 2TB model Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 for $2,699 ($500 off).

If you're a gamer, content creator, or STEM major, the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 will meet your graphics-heavy demands.

In our Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 review, we found its stunning overall performance and graphics impressive. Our laptop expert praised its eye-catching design, immersive OLED display, and excellent battery life for a gaming laptop.

As our expert says, "The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 champions Nvidia’s latest RTX 5080 GPU in its slick chassis with a gorgeous display and bouncy keyboard."

Seeing an outright discount on a just launched high-end gaming laptop is rare. Quantities are limited per store, so I recommend you grab it while you can.

