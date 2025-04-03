Score! The latest Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop with RTX 5080 GPU is already $600 off
Save $600 on the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 RTX 5080 gaming laptop.
Gigabyte's Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series gaming laptops are now available for purchase and/or preorder at select retailers. If you thought it was impossible to find a discount on a new RTX 5080 GPU-laptop, I bring good news.
One retailer is already offering a hefty first-time discount on one of Gigabyte's 2025 gaming laptop series.
Right now at Micro Center near you, you'll find the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 with RTX 5080 GPU on sale for $2,499. Normally, this gaming laptop would set you back a smooth $3,099, so that's a whopping $600 in savings.
Of course this is the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
Micro Center also offers the 2TB model Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 for $2,699 ($500 off).
If you're a gamer, content creator, or STEM major, the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 will meet your graphics-heavy demands.
In our Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 review, we found its stunning overall performance and graphics impressive. Our laptop expert praised its eye-catching design, immersive OLED display, and excellent battery life for a gaming laptop.
As our expert says, "The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 champions Nvidia’s latest RTX 5080 GPU in its slick chassis with a gorgeous display and bouncy keyboard."
Seeing an outright discount on a just launched high-end gaming laptop is rare. Quantities are limited per store, so I recommend you grab it while you can.
Today's best Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 RTX 5080 deal
Overview:
Score savings of $600 on the 2025 Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 with RTX 5080 graphics at Micro Center.
Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU w/ 16 VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR Webcam, quad speakers, Windows 11 Home
Release date: April 2024
Price history: This is the first discount and lowest price ever for this RTX 5080 Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 gaming laptop.
Price check: Amazon $3,099 | B&H $3,099 | Best Buy $3,099 | Newegg $3,099
Reviews: In our Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 review, we found its stunning overall performance and graphics impressive. Our laptop expert praised its eye-catching design, immersive OLED display, and excellent battery life for a gaming laptop. Our expert says, "The Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 champions Nvidia’s latest RTX 5080 GPU in its slick chassis with a gorgeous display and bouncy keyboard."
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: If you want a high-performance laptop for gaming, video editing, 3D rendering,and similar graphics-demanding tasks,
Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer solely for creating docs, checking emails, browsing the web, and streaming content.
