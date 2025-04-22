Best Buy is having a huge gaming laptop sale, here are 9 deals to help you save up to $500

Best Buy is slashing up to $500 off top-rated gaming laptops, including the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16.

Best Buy has outdone itself with this season's spring savings. This week, the big box electronics retailer is slashing up to $500 off select gaming laptops.

Prices range from $499 to $1,825 to accomodate every buget and are mostly discounts on RTX 40 laptops.

My absolute favorite standout deal is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,499 ($500 off). This is the lowest ever price I've seen yet for this paricular gaming laptop.

It's also one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen outside of big end-of-year sales during the holidays.

Browse: Best Buy's entire sale

If I were buying a gaming laptop right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 would be at the top of my consideration list, and I'll tell you why. It's a whoppping $500 off, has a gorgeous 16-inch OLED display, and powerful RTX 4070 graphics.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review, we rated it 3 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display, thin, lightweight design, and solid speakers.

Although our expert wanted better gaming performance out of it, a Windows update seems to have fixed the issue. Best Buy customers rate it 4 out of 5 stars priasing the ROG Zephryrus G16's 240Hz OLED display, exceptional performance and quality build.

At $500 off, it's never been cheaper and worth considering if you want a big screen laptop with a high refresh rate for gaming, streaming content, and multitasking.

That's just one of the money-saving deals I like from Best Buy's huge gaming laptop sale. Scroll on to see all nine discounts from as low as $499.

HP Victus 15 RX 3050: was $899 now $499 at Best Buy Best Buy slashes $400 off the 2023 HP Victus 15 (15-fa0033dx) in this limited-time gaming laptop deal. Don't let the cheap price fool you — it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Victus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home Price check: BJ's $499

Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 RTX 4060: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Best Buy Get powerful performance for less with $400 off the 2024 Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 in this epic gaming laptop deal from Best Buy. In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars, praising its excellent performance, powerful graphics card, and satisfying keyboard. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, it's a solid gaming beast. Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-14700HX 20-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070 (Intel Ultra 9): was $1,599 now $1,499 at Best Buy Best Buy takes a whopping $500 off the 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop for a limited time. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review, we rated it 3 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display, light, lightweight design, and solid speakers. Although we would have liked to see better gaming performance out of it, a Windows update seems to have fixed the issue. Best Buy customers rate it 4 out of 5 stars, praising the ROG Zephyrus G16's OLED display, exceptional performance, and quality build. Key specs: 16-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070: was $1,899 now $1,535 at Best Buy One of the best gaming laptop deals from Best Buy takes $365 off the Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4070 graphics. In our Alienware m16 R2 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its phenomenal gaming power and high productivity performance. Though our expert thought the laptop's display and speakers could be better, it's one powerful beast of a machine. Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home