Best Buy is having a huge gaming laptop sale, here are 9 deals to help you save up to $500
Save up to $500 on top-rated gaming laptops at Best Buy.
Best Buy has outdone itself with this season's spring savings. This week, the big box electronics retailer is slashing up to $500 off select gaming laptops.
Prices range from $499 to $1,825 to accomodate every buget and are mostly discounts on RTX 40 laptops.
My absolute favorite standout deal is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with RTX 4070 GPU for $1,499 ($500 off). This is the lowest ever price I've seen yet for this paricular gaming laptop.
It's also one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen outside of big end-of-year sales during the holidays.
Browse: Best Buy's entire sale
If I were buying a gaming laptop right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 would be at the top of my consideration list, and I'll tell you why. It's a whoppping $500 off, has a gorgeous 16-inch OLED display, and powerful RTX 4070 graphics.
In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review, we rated it 3 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display, thin, lightweight design, and solid speakers.
Although our expert wanted better gaming performance out of it, a Windows update seems to have fixed the issue. Best Buy customers rate it 4 out of 5 stars priasing the ROG Zephryrus G16's 240Hz OLED display, exceptional performance and quality build.
At $500 off, it's never been cheaper and worth considering if you want a big screen laptop with a high refresh rate for gaming, streaming content, and multitasking.
That's just one of the money-saving deals I like from Best Buy's huge gaming laptop sale. Scroll on to see all nine discounts from as low as $499.
Best Buy gaming laptop deals — Quick links
- HP Victus 15 RTX 3050: was $899 now $499 at Best Buy
- Acer Nitro V RTX 4050 (AMD): was $949 now $725 at Best Buy
- Acer Nitro V RTX 4060: was $1,099 now $889 at Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070 (2023): was $1,599 now $1,139 at Best Buy
- Gigabyte G6X RTX 4060: was $1349 now $1,149 at Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 RTX 4060: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,499 at Best Buy
- Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070: was $1899 now $1,535 at Best Buy
- HP Omen Transcend 14 RTX 4070: was $1,999 now $1,825 at Best Buy
Best Buy slashes $400 off the 2023 HP Victus 15 (15-fa0033dx) in this limited-time gaming laptop deal. Don't let the cheap price fool you — it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Victus is a budget-friendly choice.
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 3050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home
Price check: BJ's $499
You can save $225 on the 2024 Acer Nitro V AMD Gaming Laptop with RTX 4050 graphics. While we didn't get a chance to test this AMD version, in our review of the Intel-charged RTX 4050 version, we rated it 3 out of 5 stars for its solid performance and decent battery life.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Act fast to save $210 on the 2024 Acer Nitro V, quantiies are dwindling. We didn't test this exact configuration, however, in our review of the Intel Core i7 RTX 4050 version, we liked its solid performance and decent battery life.
Key specs: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $460 on the 2023 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with RTX 4070 graphics. We didn't test this release, however, the Ryzen AI 9 model Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its svelte design, bright, colorful OLED display, and great speakers. This particular model has an average customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. Happy owners like the ROG Zephryus G16 for its performance, battery life, solid build and portability for a 16-inch laptop.
Key specs: 16-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best Buy takes $200 off the Gigabyte G6X 9KG 16 RTX 4060 gaming laptop. In our Gigabyte G6X 16 review, we liked its bright display as well as its strong performance and graphics.
Key specs: 16-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Get powerful performance for less with $400 off the 2024 Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 9 in this epic gaming laptop deal from Best Buy. In our Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars, praising its excellent performance, powerful graphics card, and satisfying keyboard. Although we wish we could squeeze more battery life out of it, it's a solid gaming beast.
Key specs: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-14700HX 20-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Best Buy takes a whopping $500 off the 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop for a limited time. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review, we rated it 3 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous display, light, lightweight design, and solid speakers. Although we would have liked to see better gaming performance out of it, a Windows update seems to have fixed the issue. Best Buy customers rate it 4 out of 5 stars, praising the ROG Zephyrus G16's OLED display, exceptional performance, and quality build.
Key specs: 16-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) 240Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
One of the best gaming laptop deals from Best Buy takes $365 off the Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4070 graphics. In our Alienware m16 R2 review, we rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its phenomenal gaming power and high productivity performance. Though our expert thought the laptop's display and speakers could be better, it's one powerful beast of a machine.
Key specs: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Save $175 on the new HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop at Best Buy. Suitable for gaming and productivity, it's powerful enough to tackle just about anything you throw at it. In our HP Omen Transcend 14 review, we praised its excellent productivity handling and sturdy, portable design. We gave it an overall rating of 3 out of 5 stars, deducting points for its weak audio and short battery life.
Key specs: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit display with HDR, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Get The Snapshot, our free newsletter on the future of computing
Sign up to receive The Snapshot, a free special dispatch from Laptop Mag, in your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.