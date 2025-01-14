Laptop Mag's Editor's Choice Lenovo ThinkPad T14s gets 50% price cut at Newegg

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is one of Laptop Mag's Editor's Chouice business laptops.

The 2024 Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is one of our favorite business laptops. It's powerful, lightweight and lasts more than 20 hours in between charges.

Right now, you can get the Snapdragon X Elite-charged Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 for $1,349 from Lenovo via Newegg. It normally costs $2,699, so that's 50% off and $135 cheaper than Lenovo's current direct price.

It's also the biggest discount I've seen for this 6th generation ThinkPad T14s business laptop.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5 star rating and our Editor's Choice Award cosign. Performance-wise, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6's Snapdragon X Elite CPU beat the category average and notched a multi-core score of 14,486 in our lab's Geekbench 6 overall performance test.

It proceeded to floor us with its long-lasting uptime, enduring a staggering 21 hours of our Laptop Mag Battery Test which consists of surfing the web continuously at a 150-nits of brightness. It surpassed its top-rated industry rivals like the Asus ExpertBok P15 (14 hours and 22 minutes) and Acer Swift 14 A1 (17 hours and 30 minutes).

Newegg also offers the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 with AMD Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360 CPU for $1,625 ($1,083 off). It's mid-January and these are two of the best laptop deals I've spotted in 2025 so far.

If I wanted to own the best laptop for business, this is the one I would buy. Whether you're a remote worker, traveling professional or business owner, you'll benefit from the performance, security, and reliability of the ThinkPad T14s.

There's no telling how long these Lenovo laptop deals will last so I recommend you make haste to lock in these stellar savings.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad T14s deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6: was $2,699 now $1,349 at Newegg Overview:

Lenovo takes a whopping 50% off the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 via Newegg. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-display, Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 12-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, FHD RGB+IR camera with dual microphone and privacy shutter, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Pro Launch date: July 2024 Price check: B&H $1509 Price history: At $1349, this is the lowest I've seen for this Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 configuration. Reviews: In our Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 review, we praised its 21-hour battery life, powerful performance, and remarkably lightweight design. While we wish the graphics were a little stronger, it's a solid business laptop for getting things done from anywhere. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ Buy it if: You prioritize performance, reliability, security, and durability in a laptop. Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for general use or for gaming, video editing and other graphics intensive applications. Visit our best laptops in 2025 and best gaming laptops in 2025 buying guides for options that better suit your needs.