Lenovo's productivity-boosting Yoga Book 9i leads the enticing new Yoga laptops lineup

The new Yoga Book 9i looks predictably gorgeous

new lenovo laptops debuted at ces 2025
(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo makes some of our favorite laptops here at Laptop Mag, and at CES 2025, we got to check out the company's new Yoga lineup before it hits the shelves.

Of all the laptops Lenovo just announced, I'm most excited to see how well the Yoga Book 9i Gen 10 performs in testing. In last year's Yoga Book 9i review, we gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award and dubbed it a "near-perfect productivity laptop."

I've had the chance to test this laptop out myself, and it truly does level up your productivity when you're on the go. It's like taking a two-monitor desktop setup with you.

This year's Yoga Book 9i is upgrading from two 13.3-inch displays to two 14-inch OLED PureSight displays, which gives you even more gorgeous screen real estate to work with. It's also gaining the latest Arrow Lake 255H processor and a larger battery.

But enough about the Yoga Book 9i. Let's dive into the rest of Lenovo's upcoming Yoga laptops and see what each one has to offer.

Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue
Laptop Mag at CES 2025

This article is part of a Laptop Mag special issue highlighting news, reviews, interviews, and analysis of the best in consumer tech showcased at CES 2025, direct from Las Vegas, Nevada. For more coverage, check out Laptop Mag's CES 2025 special issue.

Lenovo's new 10th generation Yoga laptops

In addition to the 10th Gen Yoga Book 9i, here's the rest of the new Yoga lineup at a glance:

  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (14")
  • Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (14")
  • Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (14")
  • Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (14" and 16")

The Yoga Slim 9i is powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip with a 48 TOPS NPU, finally earning itself the title of a Windows 11 Copilot+ PC, and Lenovo claims up to 17 hours of battery life. It'll also be a camera-under-display (CUD) laptop, making it the first laptop to feature a 98% screen-to-body ratio.

The Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition gains a brighter OLED display, and a new Aura Edition Yoga Slim 7i is added to the lineup, equipped with a Copilot+ PC-capable Intel processor. Both Aura Edition laptops include exclusive features, like attention mode, wellness tools, shield mode, and more.

new lenovo yoga laptop specs at ces 2025

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Last, but not least, the lightweight Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Gen 10 will be available as a 14-inch laptop or a 16-inch laptop, and both should have Copilot+ PC worthy battery life in addition to its beloved flexible convertible form factor.

Lenovo also debuted its first on-device AI tablet at CES 2025, called the Yoga Tab Plus. This AI-powered tablet will feature a 12.7-inch anti-reflection PureSight Pro display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 900 nits max brightness, sound tuned by Harman Kardon, and a large 10,200mAh battery.

Laptop Mag is on the ground this year at CES 2025 from January 7 to January 10, and so far, we've seen a lot of tech to get excited about this year, from new AI-powered laptops like these from Lenovo to impressive smart glasses and Nvidia's new RTX 50-series GPUs. Be sure to check back in for updates throughout the week.

Sarah Chaney
Sarah Chaney is a freelance tech writer with five years of experience across multiple outlets, including Mashable, How-To Geek, MakeUseOf, Tom's Guide, and of course, Laptop Mag.