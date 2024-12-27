Samsung Smart Glasses in January 2025? Here's everything we know so far

With its successful Galaxy Ring launch in July 2024, Samsung edged into the smart ring market, and so-called "smart glasses" may be next.

Whether called Samsung Galaxy Glasses or something else, the company may tease them at Samsung Unpacked in January. (Considering UploadVR discovered Samsung filed a trademark for "Samsung Glasses" in the UK in November 2023, these mystery spectacles may be called just that.)

These smart glasses are thought to be the baby of not just Samsung but also Google and Qualcomm. The Samsung Glasses will supposedly utilize a Qualcomm chip and Google's Gemini AI model, and from what we've heard, they could give the highly rated Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses a run for their money.

There are still many unknowns regarding the Samsung Glasses, but we've filled in at least a few blanks with rumors and leaked info on release dates, prices, specs, and potential features. Here's what we've gathered so far.

The now well-reviewed Samsung Galaxy Ring was announced at the January 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event and launched at the July Galaxy Unpacked event. According to Korean outlet Yonhap News, Samsung may be planning to similarly announce its long-awaited smart glasses.

If Samsung chooses to announce its smart glasses at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, we'll only have to wait until January 2025 for our first glimpse. Regarding a specific date, a few rumors suggest January 22 could be the official day of Galaxy Unpacked (via Tom's Guide).

Following the same schedule as the Galaxy Ring, a January announcement could indicate a July release at Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event in mid-2025.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: @WalkingCat)

We're still unsure of the price. If Samsung matches the competition's price (which it did with its smart ring compared to Oura's smart rings), we can make a decent guess by looking at today's most popular smart glasses.

The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses start at $299. To properly compete with Meta, I'd expect Samsung to lean more toward the $299 price point, but if it promises extra features, I could see the company reaching up to $349.

Samsung Glasses: Specs

All the specs that we've gathered so far for Samsung's smart glasses are based on rumors and leaks. No official specs from Samsung, Qualcomm, or Google has been published yet, but as soon as we hear any definitive specs, we'll be sure to update this table.

The one piece of official news directly from Qualcomm's CEO Cristiano Amon in an interview with CNBC:

“It’s going to be a new product, it’s going to be new experiences,” Amon said, "But what I really expect to come out of this partnership, I want everyone that has a phone to go buy companion glasses to go along with it."

In this chat with CNBC, Amon referenced Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, which are similarly linked wirelessly to a phone, so it's safe to assume specs will be fairly matched between the Meta Ray-Ban glasses and Samsung's smart glasses.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Samsung Glasses (rumored) Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 (Unspecified generation) Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Camera Sony IMX681, 12MP Unspecified, 12MP Battery 155 mAh 154 mAh Weight 50 grams 48-51 grams AI Google Gemini Meta AI

Samsung Glasses: Design

A patent filing on WIPO spotted by 91mobiles gives us a tiny glimpse into what Samsung's smart glasses may look like. The patent primarily addresses an XR headset, but Samsung includes a line in the filing that describes the pictured device as "AR glasses and/or a head-mounted device."

(Image credit: Samsung)

Overall, we expect the Samsung Glasses to look and feel very similar to the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Samsung's smart glasses reportedly feature a 155mAh battery and weigh 50 grams, while the Meta Ray-Ban glasses feature a 154mAh battery and weigh about 48 grams.

(Image credit: @WalkingCat)

And just like the Meta Ray-Ban glasses, Samsung's glasses aren't expected to feature a display. Via an X post by @Jukanlosreve, "Samsung's first AR device will not feature a display" simply because "micro-LED technology is still immature."

The leaker goes on to explain that Samsung has plans to bring micro-LED displays to possibly the second or third generation of its smart glasses in 2026 when Meta is similarly expected to launch glasses with micro-LED displays.

Samsung Glasses: Features

Without any official information from Samsung (or its potential partners, Google and Qualcomm), we don't know much about what the Samsung Glasses can do feature-wise.

According to Wellsen XR Research (via a Korean newspaper), Samsung's "smart glasses can be used for payment with QR code recognition, gesture recognition, and human recognition functions," with some of those features utilizing AI to work.

(Image credit: @WalkingCat)

The Samsung Glasses will supposedly rely on a custom version of Google's Gemini language learning model for its AI-powered features. In comparison, the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses rely on Meta AI.

As we've seen when comparing Android tablets versus iPads, software can make a huge difference in user experience. The biggest software-related difference between Meta's Ray-Ban glasses and Samsung's glasses will likely be the ecosystem.

Suppose you're unfamiliar with the term "ecosystem" in tech. In that case, it's used to represent a wide variety of tech within one company that integrates seamlessly, often sharing features between tech. In the Galaxy ecosystem, for example, someone might have a Galaxy smartphone, a Galaxy smartwatch, and a Galaxy tablet or laptop — and they'll all share data and function more as a unit rather than as standalone devices.

Meta's Ray-Ban glasses are pretty capable, and Meta AI is great, but Meta doesn't have the ecosystem reach that Samsung does. Samsung could finally unlock smart glasses' true potential with its existing Galaxy ecosystem.

If executed properly, Samsung Glasses could integrate well with calendars, timers, text messages, voice assistants, and more via someone's Galaxy smartphone or tablet. Imagine taking a picture with your smart glasses and seeing it immediately appear in your photos app. That'd be a massive selling point over Meta's Ray-Ban glasses.

Samsung Glasses: Outlook

Samsung (along with Qualcomm and Google) has been relatively quiet about the Samsung Glasses, but we've gleaned an impressive amount of information from a few reliable leaks and rumors.

If one rumor is to be believed, we won't have to wait much longer for the company to officially announce its Samsung Glasses. By the end of January 2025, we might have seen the first demo of Samsung Glasses at the company's semi-annual Galaxy Unpacked event. And oh boy, what an exciting day that'll be.

Samsung teased its Galaxy Ring at the January 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event but waited until the end to do so — as in, within the last two minutes. And then, just six months later, the Galaxy Ring was here.

With a seemingly more advanced piece of tech like smart glasses, this short window between January and July may be too short. However, we've heard rumblings about a collaboration between Samsung, Qualcomm, and Google for years. They could be ready for the market as soon as they're announced, but only time will tell.

For more news, rumors, and updates on everything related to the Samsung Glasses and all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on X, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest news as it arrives.