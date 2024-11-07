Early Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i for just $479 — act fast!
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i just dropped $200 weeks before Black Friday
The 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 is a touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop for productivity and play. If you want to take advantage of this week's early holiday deals on laptops, here's one worth your while.
Today only, you can grab the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 for $479 at Best Buy. This limited-time deal knocks $200 off its $680 list price and undercuts Target's current price by $40.
Outside of the 2023 IdeaPad Flex 5i (model 82R7004KUS) which dipped to $436, this is the lowest price I could find on this 7th-generation release (82R700L5US).
At $200 off, this is one of the best Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals to snag early.
While we didn't get a chance to review it, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is highly rated among users. Since its March 2024 launch, it has earned a feedback rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from satisfied Best Buy customers. Owners praise the laptop's smooth performance, responsive touchscreen, and battery life. Integrated into its design is a fingerprint reader for fast and secure logins.
Powered by Windows Home in S mode, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is streamlined for security and speed.
This deal ends on Nov. 8 at 12:45 a.m. ET.
Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i deal
Overview
Best Buy takes $200 off the 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ahead of Black Friday.
Features: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x HDMI port, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x microSD card reader, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home in S mode
Release date: March 2024
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this Lenovo Flex 5i.
Price check: Lenovo $479 via coupon, "BBYBOPIS" | Target $519
Reviews: While we didn't test this latest release, the Lenovo Flex 5i earned a 4.6 out of 5-star feedback rating from satisfied Best Buy customers. Owners praise the laptop's smooth performance, responsive touchscreen, and battery life.
Buy it if: You're looking for a sub-$500 touchscreen laptop/tablet hybrid for day-to-day productivity and multitasking. Its 360-degree hinge makes it equally great for drawing, jotting down notes, and streaming content.
Don't buy it if: You work with demanding graphics applications or want a laptop that runs AAA games at high refresh rates. Browse our best laptops and best gaming laptop buying guides for our recommendations.
More from Laptop Mag
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.