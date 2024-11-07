Early Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deal: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i for just $479 — act fast!

The 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 is a touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop for productivity and play. If you want to take advantage of this week's early holiday deals on laptops, here's one worth your while.

Today only, you can grab the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 for $479 at Best Buy. This limited-time deal knocks $200 off its $680 list price and undercuts Target's current price by $40.

Outside of the 2023 IdeaPad Flex 5i (model 82R7004KUS) which dipped to $436, this is the lowest price I could find on this 7th-generation release (82R700L5US).

At $200 off, this is one of the best Black Friday 2-in-1 laptop deals to snag early.

While we didn't get a chance to review it, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is highly rated among users. Since its March 2024 launch, it has earned a feedback rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from satisfied Best Buy customers. Owners praise the laptop's smooth performance, responsive touchscreen, and battery life. Integrated into its design is a fingerprint reader for fast and secure logins.

Powered by Windows Home in S mode, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is streamlined for security and speed.

This deal ends on Nov. 8 at 12:45 a.m. ET.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: was $679 now $479 at Best Buy Overview

Best Buy takes $200 off the 2024 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i ahead of Black Friday. Features: 14-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p webcam with privacy shutter, 2 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, 1 x Thunderbolt 4 port, 1x HDMI port, 1 x headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x microSD card reader, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home in S mode Release date: March 2024 Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this Lenovo Flex 5i. Price check: Lenovo $479 via coupon, "BBYBOPIS" | Target $519 Reviews: While we didn't test this latest release, the Lenovo Flex 5i earned a 4.6 out of 5-star feedback rating from satisfied Best Buy customers. Owners praise the laptop's smooth performance, responsive touchscreen, and battery life. Buy it if: You're looking for a sub-$500 touchscreen laptop/tablet hybrid for day-to-day productivity and multitasking. Its 360-degree hinge makes it equally great for drawing, jotting down notes, and streaming content. Don't buy it if: You work with demanding graphics applications or want a laptop that runs AAA games at high refresh rates. Browse our best laptops and best gaming laptop buying guides for our recommendations.

